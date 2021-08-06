The People’s Family of Corporations will host its annual Community Resource Fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, August 7 on the People’s Health Center parking lot at 5701 Delmar.
People are invited to learn more about services provided through People's Community Action Corporation (energy assistance), Betty Jean Kerr People's Health Centers (screenings including blood pressure, dental exams, mammograms and COVID-19 Vaccinations) and the Amanda Luckett Murphy Hopewell Center (mental health screenings).
Children will receive a school supply kit, internet hotspot flash drives, free haircuts and other items on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The local band Dirty Muggs will provide entertainment
The Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers [PHC] have served the health needs of underserved communities for more than 40 years and established several community support corporations. Its clients are residents of St. Louis and Wellston who are at 125% poverty level or below with direct and referral programs.
The PHC support corporations include a 60-unit senior affordable housing residence, along with 18 multifamily apartments for families with disabilities; a Connective Services corporation that houses a Social Security Administration Office adjacent to the Delmar site and the Murphy Hopewell Behavioral Health Center.
The People’s Community Action Corporation was recently added to the People’s Family of Corporations.
For additional information call Carl Green at (314) 749-1509.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.