A street renaming in honor of Dorothy Jackson-Johnson took place on June 5 at the intersection with 4500 Alice Ave. A pivotal figure in the community, Jackson owned The Magic Dragon Palace and was active in her church, etc. From left are Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, event host state Rep Kimberly-Ann Collins, St. Louis 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad and Jackson's son Bobbie Jackson.
The Board of Aldermen of the City of St. Louis adopted a resolution honoring Dorothy Jackson-Johnson on October 16, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.