A street renaming in honor of Dorothy Jackson-Johnson took place Sat. June 5, 2021 at 4500 Alice Ave.

A street renaming in honor of Dorothy Jackson-Johnson took place on June 5 at the intersection with 4500 Alice Ave. A pivotal figure in the community, Jackson owned The Magic Dragon Palace and was active in her church, etc. From left are Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, event host state Rep Kimberly-Ann Collins, St. Louis 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad and Jackson's son Bobbie Jackson. 

The Board of Aldermen of the City of St. Louis adopted a resolution honoring Dorothy Jackson-Johnson on October 16, 2020.

