The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis held its annual Table for Four event on the field at Busch Stadium last week. During the event, Teen Center of Excellence member, D’Aura Tatum, was presented with the Joan Silber Volunteerism & Leadership award, which included a $1,000 scholarship.
D’Aura is a 7th grader at Cross Keys Middle School and has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club since she was seven years old. She spoke at the Teen Center of Excellence groundbreaking ceremony; was featured in the 2020 Census PSA encouraging families to complete the census; marched in the Peace Rally; and, performed with the nationally recognized step team at Lee Hamilton.
She also enjoys performing in many of the theatrical plays as well as expanding her creative arts skills in videography and graphic design sessions at the Teen Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.