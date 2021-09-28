Howard Hayes is bringing a strong background in workforce development and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion to his new role as St. Louis County human services director.
Hayes, who departs as St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) executive director, was appointed last week by County Executive Dr. Sam Page and will begin serving on Sept. 27. He will manage 70 employees and guide programs for the unhoused, veterans, older adults and youth.
Hayes has also served as PARIC vice president of diversity and inclusion and director of minority business development and compliance for the St. Louis Development Corporation.
“In terms of diversity, equity, and inclusion I have begun the outline of a plan that will include the department’s vision, mission, and values and a roadmap to get us there that will address culture, career, communication, consistency, and community,” Hayes said.
“The plan will be inclusive of the fine work already undertaken by STL County government and build on the work conducted by Forward through Ferguson and its path toward racial equity. In addition, a DEI plan will be the lens by which we measure all partners and businesses seeking to collaborate or do business with the department.”
Hayes’ department manages workforce development programs, emergency rental assistance, utility assistance, food distribution events and works with community partners to provide basic services in the county.
“If ever there was a department that truly belonged to the people of St. Louis County, the department of human services fits the bill. Many of its clients were already facing tremendous challenges in terms of housing, jobs and access to social services before the pandemic arose,” he said.
Hayes said he is fortunate to have inherited a department from “a long serving and highly qualified executive – Andrea Jackson-Jennings.”
“Yet I believe in the tenets of continuous improvement, which cannot take place without listening to the people I serve and the leaders I will call on to assist me with moving the department to new levels of achievement,” Hayes said.
One of Hayes’ first goals is to meet with senior staff and review the past year’s performance measures and progress towards the department’s strategic priorities. He added he will be “conducting a bit of a listening tour with our clients, community, and political leaders. I want to know the perceptions of the office and how they think we can better serve them.”
He explained that federal funding and investment in workforce training over the last decade has experienced significant cuts but added that the Biden Administration is backing a $500 million Good Jobs Challenge Grant.
The grant is designed to reach historically underserved populations and communities of color, women, and other groups facing labor market barriers such as persons with disabilities, disconnected youth, individuals in recovery, and with past criminal records.
“I will begin reaching out to key partners to hear their thoughts on the possible submission of an application for the department,” Hayes said.
“Howard has a distinguished career helping elevate others and came with the recommendation of his predecessor, Andrea Jackson-Jennings, who was a champion for all our residents,” Page said in a release. “We are happy he is joining us.”
Hayes graduated from Saint Louis University “with the help of my veterans benefits so of course I know firsthand that if veterans receive the benefits they have earned they can succeed.”
“Their health and well-being will be a top priority for me.”
“In terms of all departments, I am going to place the workforce section as its strategic partner. Once client lives have been stabilized whether it is our unhoused clients or the women receiving services from the Weinman Shelter, the path to security and safety begins with training and a livable wage.
Hayes said many county seniors “have years of experience and ability that can be transferable with additional training to new jobs.”
“However, for those that do not, I will work with local, state, federal, and existing community agencies to insure they live out the remainder of their lives with adequate resources and the dignity they deserve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.