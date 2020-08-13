We highly commend Joe Biden's choice of U.S. Senator Kamala Harris for his running mate in the historic, make-or-break general election of 2020. We commend his response to the call of so many organizers, activists and highly visible Black women (and men) within the Democratic Party to choose a Black woman to run with him. A man who entered history as the vice president of the United States’ first Black president now has set the path for another historical precedent – Harris could become the first woman vice president in the U.S. But that is only if we as Black women (and men) put everything in our power into getting out the vote, and that includes energizing Americans of all backgrounds, who must be made to understand that our very democracy is at stake on November 3.
It would be fitting if this choice – which is both “unprecedented and wise,” in the words of our sister, Rev. Traci D. Blackmon – were to preserve our endangered democracy for future generations. Kamala Harris is emblematic of the America struggling to be born, which Donald Trump and his enablers are doing everything in their power to abort. We believe that, once it was projected that the U.S. was on pace to become a majority minority country in this century, a movement now symbolized by Trump went to work on strategies and policies that would slow and reverse that pace, and primary to those efforts is slowing or stopping the immigration of non-white people. Kamala Harris is the daughter of two non-white immigrants: her mother is East Indian and her Father is Jamaican. She is a member of the community of over 47 million immigrants who call America home. Our democracy requires that each and every one of them vote for their sister on November.
However, like her brother in history with a complex ethnic heritage, Barak Obama, Kamala Harris identifies as Black. She attended an historically black institution of higher learning, Howard University, and while there she pledged to a Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. Like Obama, she had other paths of self-identification open to her; like Obama, she found her power – her self – in identifying as Black. At this precise moment when the Black community is feeling renewed power and aspiration – backed by members of other ethnic groups in numbers and with purpose that we have not seen since the days of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King – Kamala Harris looks very much like a future America that is just being reborn from the ruins of the white supremacy staked out by Trump and his enablers.
She and Biden have a vicious fight ahead of them, and Biden was wise to choose a fierce fighter. We have witnessed her tightening her verbal grip around Attorney General William Barr during the Trump impeachment hearings. Like the veteran prosecutor she is, she gave him no room to escape. Kamala Harris doesn't suffer fools in the judicial branch of the government or in the White House. After all she was the first Black attorney general for the state of California, the fifth largest economy in the world, so we already know she is a boss. She has the intelligence to know what is right, the courage to fight for it, and the toughness to win.
We know all too well what comes next for Kamala Harris. The vicious attacks on local Black women public officials (St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner and St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones) have not ceased, despite their resounding victories at the polls last week. We know all too well how opponents of President Obama were particularly crude and vile in their attempts to belittle and degrade Michelle Obama, his highly accomplished and dignified African-American wife, even outside of the elections and beyond the White House. Yes, we know all too well what comes next for Kamala Harris. And we are ready to support and defend her with all of our strength and power.
Are you? Are you ready to support and defend her with all of your strength and power? She needs you. We need you. America needs you.
