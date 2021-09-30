Effecting change is difficult and can be expensive. This I have learned in nearly three years as St. Louis County prosecuting attorney.
When I was elected to this office as a change candidate, the office had no data analyst. Without data analysis, you're acting on hunch and assumption. I hired a data analyst.
The office had little in the way of diversion programs to offer treatment rather than punishment to qualified low-level, non-violent offenders with drug and/or mental health issues. I hired a diversion director who aggressively expanded our diversion programs. This required support staff that we repurposed from other teams in the office.
The office had no independent unit to review police use-of-force cases or past convictions. I hired a prosecutor from the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division, and we created a Conviction and Incident Review Unit. This newly created unit also required support staff.
The office had no dedicated liaison for the 55 police departments that refer criminal cases to the county prosecutor. I hired a former chief.
The office had no dedicated community outreach coordinator who built relationships of trust in the community by doing the equivalent of community policing for the prosecutor's office. I hired an experienced community-oriented police officer.
It would have been easier and cheaper to continue trying to prosecute our way out of the so-called war on drugs. It would have been cheaper for the office to ignore the opioid epidemic and not expand diversion opportunities to give non-violent and low-level offenders a second chance. It would have been cheaper to remain with no data analysis to guide policy, no independent unit that holds police and prosecutors accountable, no liaison for the county's numerous police agencies, no focused outreach in a community that has had more than its share of tension and unrest.
But St. Louis County rejected the known cheap and easy way for a new, often more difficult, but more just path. Voters rejected a 20th Century prosecutor's office and hired me to build a 21st Century prosecutor's office, and we have made great strides to that end in a short period of time.
While we found federal grant support to grow our diversion programs, mostly we have had to work with the office's existing budget in creating new positions and programs. This budget had been largely unchanged for over 20 years. As attorney and support staff positions opened, I sometimes would hire staff for the office's new programs and units rather than for one of the conventional prosecution teams.
We have kept up with our caseload and continued to deliver justice while effecting needed change. The COVID-19 pandemic may have eased this transition temporarily by slowing much of the courts' usual business, but with the courts now back in operation, we have a backlog of COVID-delayed cases that need attention and a hard-working staff that is straining to keep up.
That is why I have asked the St. Louis County Council for a base request of $2.8 million in the county's share of federal CARES revenue to fund the attorneys and staff our office needs. Compared to other similarly situated prosecutor offices around the country, we are one of the most under-staffed, and these federal funds would help bring our prosecutor/case ratios to a much more manageable level. With these funds, we could still maintain and develop our progressive, forward-leaning, but common-sense programs that have brought this office into the 21st Century.
For example, our diversion programs for non-violent offenders have accepted close to 1,200 participants, and the re-offense rate for our diversion participants was less than 8% as of August 2021. Compare that to statewide averages for recidivism that hover around 45% and go as high as 80% around the country, and it's clear that these new alternatives to traditional prosecution are working and will protect the public in the long run.
In the meantime, thanks to COVID - and to the many criminal activities that did not go into lockdown mode - we have a tremendous number of cases to prosecute. The attorneys and staff in our office, regardless of this budget request, will continue our mandate to hold serious and violent offenders accountable.
But if we are serious about public safety, we must value and invest in those institutions that correlate with safer communities - such as quality schools, healthcare, affordable housing, and tough but compassionate prosecution. Our budget decisions must show that we value the men and women who work to bring justice to victims and their families.
Wesley Bell is St. Louis County prosecuting attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.