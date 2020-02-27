We have a strong disposition toward giving space for criticism of our coverage by the people we cover critically. And so we print in full this week U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay’s criticism of our coverage of his public silence on developer Paul McKee Jr.’s publicly stated plans to name a three-bed freestanding emergency department by the hallowed name “Homer G. Phillips Hospital.” But Clay statement is an attempt to mislead the public, so we must correct the misleading claims that he is making to our readers and his constituents.
“I have no federal authority to determine or influence what name a private developer may select for a new healthcare facility,” Clay claims. That is true but misleading.
Clay has been one of McKee’s most powerful and reliable supporters in the developer’s many woes with City of St. Louis officials impatient for him to make good on his many unfulfilled obligations and promises. If Clay were to respect the wishes of the community that honors the memory of Homer G. Phillips Hospital and alert McKee that his choice of name is offensive and unacceptable to many of his constituents, McKee would change his plans.
The Clay-McKee connection on this project is closer than the option of applying de facto pressure. Clay’s longtime chief of staff Darryl Piggee left his federal office for a position at Stone, Leyton & Gershman, the longtime attorney of record for McKee on his North St. Louis project. When this newspaper wrote to McKee expressing private dismay over his choice of name and letting him now we would make this dismay public if he persisted, it was Piggee, not McKee, who responded. If there is any doubt that Piggee has Clay’s ear, he is overheard on the wiretaps that brought down Steve Stenger saying he will talk to the congressman about business matters of interest to Stenger’s associates. Clay may wish to fool the public in believing he has not signed off on McKee’s choice of hospital name, but we are not fooled.
“The critical issue regarding this new facility is not the name, it is the overwhelming need to increase access to healthcare in this medically deprived neighborhood,” Clay claims. That is true but misleading.
As this newspaper has reported, a three-bed freestanding emergency department like the facility that McKee plans to build on the near North Side may well be ineligible to receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursements for patient care. Of course, as Clay claims, he has “no jurisdiction to determine whether” or not the facility will be eligible. But for Clay to lend his support for this facility – and McKee’s appropriation of a sacred hospital name for it – knowing that there may be no federal compensation to serve “the overwhelming need” of the people in his congressional district is unacceptable.
True, Clay has no federal authority to make the federal government compensate McKee’s facility if it serves the neediest. He has no federal authority to stop McKee’s facility from profiteering off the poor if it is ineligible for federal compensation. But he has the responsibility as a federal elected official to help the community get definitive answers about this crucial matter before he continues to extend McKee his blanket support.
And if Clay does not know how to get McKee and Piggee to change their offensive and unacceptable plans to name this three-bed facility after Homer G. Phillips Hospital, then we suggest that he ask former Congressman Bill Clay how the game is played. The senior Clay would protect the legacy of this historic hospital. And he would be able to explain in very plain and simple terms how the congressman can use the power he is wasting – if not abusing.
