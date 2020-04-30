Let’s not miss some encouraging news that emerged this week. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force had projected that hospitalizations from COVID-19 would plateau right about now, and that seems to be happening. “We are not heading downward yet, but this plateau is encouraging,” said Dr. Alexander Garza, the task force commander. “And it’s only possible because of the sacrifice and dedication from everyone in the region.” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson – along with the four hospital systems that formed this critical task force – deserve credit, as does everyone who has taken public health orders and guidances seriously.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson deserves no such credit. He was belated in issuing a public health order to stay at home that had no teeth and really was only a restated social distance guidance. Now, he plans to lift even that weak, symbolic order on May 4. To justify this misguided decision, he gives the state credit for reductions in COVID-19 impact mostly attributable to the urban centers that put (and keep) in place more protective orders than anything the governor has issued. Because of Parson’s poorly informed and weak leadership, the worst statewide suffering from this pandemic lies ahead.
In St. Louis, we have not averted a catastrophe, but only mitigated it. Since the first death from COVID-19 in the region five weeks ago, St. Louis County has reported 159 deaths from the disease and the City of St. Louis has reported 59 deaths as of Wednesday, April 29. That is the loss of a lot of life in a short time, all mourned at a distance that frustrates closure. The devastation of our economy and loss of livelihoods in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus is collateral damage that will result in untold suffering.
The devastation in the black community is especially pronounced. Two-thirds of the COVID-19 deaths in the city (40 of 59) have been black people, though blacks form less than half of the city’s population. One-half (80 of 159) COVID-19 deaths in St. Louis County have been black people, though blacks form only 24.9% of the county’s population.
The implications for these grave disparities for public policy and the disbursal of public funds should be unmistakable. Both Page and Krewson have declared their intentions to be “equitable” in distributing federal COVID-19 relief funds. Page, not unusually, was more pointed and specific than the mayor, clearly stating “equitable rather than equal” in public remarks. That means distributing the funds according to disparate impact, which would mean black communities in the county would receive twice the COVID-19 relief funds as white communities, reflective of the 2:1 impact the disease is having in the county.
Since the county already has received its federal funds – $173.5 million of them – Page already has fought and won a pitched battle against reactionary white Republicans on the County Council. If Krewson is true to her word, she should find an ally in Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, who told The American that “funding and efforts need to be distributed and directed proportionate to the impact the virus is having, and we must address the areas hardest hit to save more lives and to slow the overall spread.” Reed has formed an aldermanic committee to monitor COVID-19 relief funds.
We believe that we all must be vigilant in seeing that the actions of these leaders live up to their words. In St. Louis, we have much more experience studying and reporting racial disparities than funding any informed effort to forge a more equitable future. Our thinking is guided by Rev. Starsky Wilson, president and CEO of Deaconess Foundation. He noticed that the region formed a new pandemic task force that excluded the region’s black-led health centers, when we already had a Regional Health Commission led by a black woman that included those centers. Also, many start-up regional COVID-19 relief funds were established independently, rather than routing them through the United Way of Greater St. Louis, which also is led by a black woman. This is not the way to remedy racial disparities.
“When black people are dying, black people should be in charge of the healing process for what is killing them,” Rev. Wilson told us. To that, we say, “Amen” – and we have more hard work to do, now more than ever, while this federal money is still on the table.
