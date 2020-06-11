The Black Lives Matter movement suddenly and amazingly has taken the lead in American public consciousness and the global perception of the United States. Masses of Americans of every description are in the streets day after day following young black leaders and chanting down the police. While some police take the symbolic knee, at least simulating support for the movement, others respond with the inhumane brutality that got us here and drive even more support for this black-led movement.
Those of us who have been with the movement from the beginning want desperately to see the reinvigorated movement continue to grow in this critical election year and drive a new wave of supporters – and a new generation of first-time voters – to vote for change. Most critical for the well-being and very survival of African Americans (not to mention American democracy) is the need to defeat Donald J. Trump in the presidential election on November 3. Less critical but of vast and undeniable value would be to replace incumbent Missouri Gov. Mike Parson with Nicole Galloway. If black lives matter to you, then the outcome of these elections must matter to you, and you must be dearly and deathly concerned about the most effective strategy for winning these elections.
The Black Lives Matter movement is feeling its amazingly renewed power, and rightly so. It is feeling like it is changing the world, and rightly so. It is feeling its enemy – racist, brutal policing as the epitome of the devaluation of black life – weakened, and rightly so. It is natural, when you have weakened your enemy, to keep advancing on them and wearing them down. We are seeing this happen, and understandably so. One expression is the emergence of a rallying cry that cuts through the clutter of police reform proposals and simplifies a visionary commitment: “Defund the Police.”
Debate about the term produces a range of potential definitions – from literally depriving the police of funding and abolishing the system to setting new, proactive funding priorities for public safety. Most proponents argue that “Defund the Police” means to reduce the police force and its huge share of public budgets and reinvest that public money in health and human-service programs. The argument is that if you reduce funding for the police and increase funding for social programs, we will reduce poverty, deal more effectively with chronic issues like mental illness and drug addiction, and reduce the need for the police.
The Movement for Black Lives has been committed to abolition of America’s oppressive, extractive system of policing for years. Campaigns across the country to close jails, including St. Louis’ Medium Security Institution (known as the Workhouse), have been expressions of this commitment and efforts to bring awareness to the value of investing in people, while divesting from policing.
We agree with the movement’s call to reduce funding for the police and increase funding for social programs. We believe it is arguable that a majority of voters in the U.S. and even Missouri would agree with this policy position. Many of those not entirely sold on this policy position, we believe, would not find it a deal-breaker when looking for an alternative to the disastrous presidency of Trump and the weak leadership of Parson. Democrats who shy away from this position in their reflexive habit of pandering to the center-right risk alienating literally the largest movement for social change in the world.
Like any catchphrase or motto, the cutting rhetoric of “Defund the Police” does not thoroughly summarize this nuanced, compassionate, reasonable policy position. It unfortunately invokes the kind of fear mongering that has succeeded in many elections at the expense of Democrats. Trump and Republicans in Missouri see this opportunity and are on the attack. The Missouri Republican Party is calling for every Democrat on the 2020 ballot to state their position on whether or not to “defund the police.”
What is wrong with that? The Black Lives Matter movement’s success in pursuing its commitment to saving black lives and empowering black communities has exposed the limited political talent of the Democrats, who should be the operatives who embrace the opportunity to turn this life-saving vision into community-empowering public policy. Thus far, however, every Democrat’s answer has been beginning with “I don’t think we should defund the police.”
That conflict leaves institutions and individuals committed to building political power for black people – not to mention salvaging what is left of American democracy – with two options. They can tell a strengthening, black-led, grassroots movement with a wide and diverse popular appeal to take a softer reform position beneficial for weaker political candidates. Or they can push Democratic politicians and candidates to show some nerve, engage with a base constituency that is changing the world, and work on their communications skills.
Let us state our position very clearly as an example to Nicole Galloway, Joe Biden and any Democrat asking for a black person’s vote in 2020: Defund the police!
