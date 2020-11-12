The late Democratic Speaker of the House Tip O’Neal’s contribution to the American political lexicon was that, “all politics are local.” This as an observation is generally true most of the time. However, like most things in America and its politics, there’s a Black exception.
If you’re Black, all politics is national. If something of magnitude is happening to Black people anywhere, it’s happening to Black people everywhere. This is because what it means to be Black in America does not change based upon where in America you happen to be. We are Black wherever we go.
Whether it was the police killings of Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, George Floyd or Breonna Taylor, the Black response was not limited to the location where it happened. The same is true of the white vigilante murders of Travon Martin or Ahmaud Arbery. We intuitively understand our individual fate and our collective destiny are always linked. And Black person seeing any other Black person attacked knows that could be them.
Black Americans took the lead in the national effort that defeated Donald J. Trump and elected Joe Biden the next president of the United States (with Kamala Harris a most welcome and historic choice for vice president). But in order to advance the agenda we fought for and won, Biden will need a Democratic Senate majority. Despite an extraordinary effort, we fell short on Nov. 3.
But the game is not over, and we have a second chance. There will be a runoff election on Jan. 5 for the two Senate seats in the state of Georgia. Whichever political party candidate wins those two seats will control the United States Senate. We know the Black choice, and it’s blue.
This is once again an example of how what happens in a specific locale will have an impact on our collective destiny. The outcome of these two Senate races will determine if we have a real opportunity to advance public policy that speaks to the needs of Black America, Brown America, progressives and supporters, or whether four years of a Biden presidency will resemble the frustration endured in the second term of the Obama administration.
But just as we seized the opportunity to be the author of our future on Nov. 3, we have the ability to control our collective destiny in Georgia on Jan. 5. When the final votes are counted in Georgia, Biden is expected to win the state — the first time a Democratic presidential candidate has won Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.
How did that happen? By Black voters rising to meet the challenge and getting the job done. That effort was led by a Black woman who is arguably the best political operative in America. Stacey Abrams, over the last 10 years, has built a political juggernaut that has turned Georgia from red to blue and now has an opportunity to deliver the knockout punch to reactionary Republican obstruction in Washington.
Many people would have preferred Abrams to Harris as Biden’s vice president pick. Right now, though, with Biden’s victory assured (to anyone but Trump and the enablers of his tinpot dictatorial ambitions) yet the Senate majority hanging in the balance in Georgia, Joe Biden and Black America have this great leader right where we need her.
