This letter was sent to the governor on March 23.
Dear Governor Parson,
We write to you with utmost urgency to enact a statewide shelter-in-place order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 across Missouri. While we appreciate the recent actions to limit social gatherings and enact other social and physical distancing protocols, the rapid infection rate and rising death toll warrant further limitations and a directive that Missourians stay home.
We believe the heavy reliance on local authorities is exacerbating the burden on the local health care systems. Thus far, five counties, St. Louis City, and Kansas City have enacted even more restrictive measures by issuing stay-at-home orders for their residents, with more counties pursuing such actions. Many of Missouri’s medical hubs are located in these areas where local officials have taken aggressive approaches to combat the virus. When neighboring counties do not implement consistent policies, it not only creates undue burden on these health care providers but puts them at heightened risk of exposure. We know that this threat will not subside quickly; therefore, we must issue statewide policy support to preserve our health care workforce over the next several months.
It is in recognition of these extreme circumstances that our organizations implore you and your office to enact the following restrictions statewide:
- Order residents to shelter in place, except for essential activities, such as obtaining necessary supplies and performing work to provide vital products;
- Limit in-person activity of non-essential businesses with exceptions for industries such as groceries, pharmacies, health care providers, and gas stations. All other businesses should be done through drive-through, curbside pickup, and electronic transactions; and
- Support frontline workers including health care providers, first responders, fire, police, ambulance, and the public health workforce by implementing priority testing, childcare, and respite care.
This request demonstrates a calculated response by health care and public health stakeholders to protect our residents and providers during this global health emergency. Our organizations recognize the tireless work conducted on behalf of your administration at this time and want to reiterate our commitment to collectively addressing this pandemic.
Sincerely,
Robert Hughes, PhD, president & CEO, Missouri Foundation for Health
Clay Goddard, president, Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence
Kelsey Thompson, executive director, Missouri Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics
Terry Reese, MSN APRN FNP-BC, president, Heidi N. Lucas State Director, Missouri Nurses Association
Herb B. Kuhn, president & CEO, Missouri Hospital Association
Joseph E. Pierle, chief executive officer, Missouri Primary Care Association
Kathy Pabst, MBA, CAE, executive director, Missouri Academy of Family Physicians
The St. Louis American Editorial Board, Donald M. Suggs, chairman and publisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.