“The topic of racial and ethnic disparities and inequities in medicine and health care are of critical importance.”
- Dr. Paul Fontanarosa, Interim Editor-in-Chief, The Journal of the American Medical Association
The persistent pattern of racial and ethnic health disparities across this country is dire and has not changed over the last decade, according to recent studies. That makes the political shenanigans around the seriousl issue of addressing the resurgence of the delta variant of the coronavirus even more unacceptable, even reprehensible, and particularly around the role being played by the two Black representatives on the St. Louis County Council. On Tuesday night, we saw Council Chairwoman Rita Heard Days and Councilwoman Shalonda Webb again dutifully cast their votes against a mask mandate for St. Louis County, in line with the Republican minority on the council. (The City of St. Louis has a mask mandate in place.)
By refusing to support a mask mandate, this newspaper feels that these two Black councilwomen have abdicated their responsibility to support what public health authorities have made clear is a valuable tool in mitigating the spread of this highly contagious, sometimes lethal virus, that has struck predominantly Black North County disproportionately hard. The highly-transmittable delta variant and low vaccination rates have contributed to the growing rise in cases in North County. This surge has led public health experts to support mask wearing even among those already vaccinated. Health care professionals have unequivocally concluded that masks are an important tool in slowing the spread of the deadly virus.
Yet Days and Webb have joined their Republican colleagues on the council who prefer anti-mask mandate policies like other high-profile Republicans who similarly proclaim their opposition. That includes Trump Republican acolytes Governor Greg Abbott of Texas (he was recently diagnosed with COVID himself), Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona and Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida as well as our own Governor Mike Parson of Missouri.
So why do we see two Democratic council members stubbornly cling to this Republican anti-mask policy stance that is not in the interests of the health and wellbeing of the people who elected them?
We hear your limp arguments like: “it’s unenforceable,” “I’m independent,” “It’s a matter of personal choice” and we know best how to confront this health disaster. If you don’t believe us, then read our “plan” that we created ourselves, based on our familiarity with this public health issue and our expertise in solving these challenging problems and their root causes. According to the Washington Post, new polls show that nearly two out of three Americans say they support their state or local government requiring masks in all public places to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
By the way, you seem to imply that you are certain that your new best Republican political friends on the council will eagerly follow your lead on this plan that offers special assistance to North County just as you have been willing supplicants to their Republican agenda.
Days and Webb are either naive or being devious in their conduct around an issue that needs to be approached forthrightly with the best scientifically-informed response to the needs of their constituents rather than building a political coalition with Republicans who lave long shown disdain or outright opposition to the problems that continue to bedevil Black communities in North County and around the entire region, state and nation.
If there is $50 million in federal relief funding to be spent, it certainly should have input from public health experts and not depend on political operatives who are primarily interested in repairing the undisputed political damage to these two elected officials that was unexpectedly created by their selfish political recklessness.
We ask Days and Webb to help us understand why they have chosen this risky political course, particularly during these times of a surging pandemic, heightened voter suppression, housing insecurity, low wages and gun violence. A hastily scripted “plan” does not suffice. We need to know that you really care about your constituents more than your now embarrassing political gamesmanship.
