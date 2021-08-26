After a decade of misinformation, indurate blocking and intentional delays by Missouri Republicans, Medicaid has not been expanded and substantial federal funding over these years has been refused in Missouri. It is history repeating itself. Congress created Medicaid in 1966, but it took 16 years for every state to agree to participate in this government health plan for the poor. In an apparent desire to score points with their core political base who have been led to believe that Medicaid expansion is just another effort to bring more “government overreach,” “socialism” and “a permanent underclass” to this state. This continuing effort to undermine implementing “the dreaded Obamacare policy” ignores the statewide voter referendum nine months ago that was affirmed by the Missouri Supreme Court. Is it too much to ask Missouri elected officials to act in good faith?
The Missouri Republican party, led by Governor Mike Parson, firmly believes that their reliable voters will not punish them at the polls. This group of loyal Republican voters also includes a disproportionate amount of vaccine skeptics.
Now state officials tell the people of this state to wait until Medicaid is fully expanded in early October. Missouri’s Family Services Director has said that training and computer changes will delay Medicaid verification until October 1. She added that, “while people can start applying now, the application will sit there until we have the eligibility piece in, which will be October 1.” Governor Parson has also said that potential Medicaid clients “may be reimbursed” for the expenses gained between the application date and verification.
But who would want to incur health expenses on the promise that they “may” be repaid sometime in the future? Who would take the chance that they might be denied coverage and be responsible for huge medical costs down the road?
Still, we believe people who think they are eligible for expanded coverage should begin the application process. This would enable the state to begin its preliminary work to give final verification after October 1. Governor Parson owes the public an explanation of why the state has been so unprepared with training and software upgrades since last August, when he announced he was prepared to implement the voters’ wishes.
It is still puzzling why so many, who themselves are in need of health insurance and access to health facilities, oppose the expansion. A compelling case for expansion of Medicaid has been made by both health professionals and the business community. Yet fears of “socialism” and “government interference” seem to resonate with Republican base voters, despite their own basic material needs.
In the meantime, Republican elected officials seem intent on unabashedly exploiting these fears and grievances despite some of the new realities in a changing world to serve their political ambitions. The backward-looking governing political party in red state Missouri seems willing to pursue their current course for political gain. Adhering to their current policies condemns the state to continue to suffer its declining economic status compared to more forward-looking states in the Midwest.
Unfortunately, many poor people and many workers have been denied too long the health insurance that the voters approved because state officials have chosen to ignore the voters’ will. This has led to the ongoing, unnecessary suffering of hundreds of thousands over the last decade, and that obstructive resistance continues, despite popular support at the polls for expanding Medicaid coverage.
