It is not often that we are encouraged by signs coming from the Republican-dominated Missouri Legislature, but it’s a good sign that Missouri legislative leaders will consider a proposal to increase the pay of public school teachers in the state. “I do believe our teachers deserve to be paid a little better,” state Rep. Chuck Basye, a Republican from the Columbia area who chairs the Missouri House’s education committee, told St. Louis Public Radio. “We want to be competitive; we want the best possible teachers we can get.”
Basye was responding to a $400 million proposal floated by the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to the State Board of Education during its monthly meeting in early December. For $400 million, the state could increase the base minimum pay for teachers from $25,000 to $32,000; give all teachers a $4,000 raise; and create a fund to entice teachers toward hard-to-fill positions. These changes would move the average teacher salary in Missouri from $48,000 to just over $54,000.
The new salary benchmark might make Missouri “competitive,” as Basye said he wants, in that it would bring Missouri up from near the bottom (40th) to square in the middle (26th), according to data on average teacher pay from the National Education Association. But the middle of the pack hardly meets Basye’s desire for “the best possible teachers we can get.” As Paul Katnik, an assistant education commissioner, was reported saying by St. Louis Public Radio, “It’s just important to emphasize this just kind of catches us up.”
We urge Missouri legislators to approve this plan and to find the money in the income tax-depleted state budget to pay for it, if no better plan is brought forward. We consider this investment in this essential sector of the state’s workforce an encouraging start in addressing the state’s many needs in public education; it’s necessary but insufficient to meet our needs.
Like many states, Missouri faces two very different but equally urgent problems, which are attracting and retaining teachers in both its rural and its high-poverty urban schools. Both educational contexts pose very different but equally daunting challenges for teachers. And then there is the additional, vexing problem that science education is fundamental to the future of our economy, which makes the people capable of teaching science able to earn more money in industry than education. The teachers we need the most are the hardest to attract.
For these reasons, St. Louis Public Radio reported, DESE is considering an additional $75 million fund to recruit teachers in high-poverty and rural schools and in teaching high school science. Though this fund would bring the price tag for these reforms close to a half-billion dollars, it also would make these necessary reforms more sufficient to the challenges that face our state in upgrading this essential, labor-intensive sector of our workforce. We urge legislators to bolster DESE’s proposal with this additional fund and to find a way to pay for it. Our students – and the future of our state – demand it.
Looking further into the future toward a possibility that would require buy-in from teachers’ unions, which limit what legislators and administrators can do, our state should look to Japan. In Japan, teacher assignments change every three years or so. This system allows the government to assign the strongest teachers to the schools and students who need them most. This gives the most disadvantaged students access to the most capable students. For our neediest students also want “the best possible teachers we can get.”
