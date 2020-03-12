Taking our cue from Barack Obama, who has withheld endorsing in the Democratic presidential primary, we endorsed nothing other than Democratic unity before Missouri voters went to the polls on March 10. We believe the news reports that Obama is trying to preserve his potential value as a party unifier, and we aim to do the same.
While we recognize that in an age of social media every person is an editorial board unto himself or herself, we persist in the faith that our guidance has some value for our community. We believe the most important outcome for our community in 2020 is the defeat of President Donald J. Trump in November. Further, Democrats need to beat Trump at the polls resoundingly. It’s an axiom of politics that you can only steal – or contest – a close election, and Trump has shown authoritarian tendencies that compel us to fear and expect the worst if he loses the general election.
Missouri voters made it clear by a dramatic 2:1 margin that they want Joe Biden to represent the Democratic Party against Trump in November. As on Super Tuesday, according to CNN exit polls, black voters were critical to Biden’s resounding victory in Missouri. St. Louis aldermanic President Lewis Reed, who campaigned for Biden in Missouri and will again in Illinois, said the only thing like it that he has ever seen were the Obama campaigns. This is critical and welcome news. Biden knows his lagging campaign (two weeks ago, he was expected to lose) was revived by black voters – and he will expect a reckoning with our community if and when he wins the White House.
St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green, who served as vice chair of the Missouri Democratic Party from 2011-2016, already is making our needs and concerns known to Biden. She campaigned for Biden in Missouri and will continue to help the campaign in many ways. “He has the right kind of support to win,” Green said – meaning strong black support – “and I am going to work hard to make sure my voice is heard inside the campaign.” That is, she will work hard to make sure our voices are heard inside the campaign – and, if we organize and vote like our lives depend upon it, heard within the Biden administration.
We are seeing important signs from Bernie Sanders that he realizes Democratic voters are stating a clear preference for Biden. “We are losing the debate over electability,” Sanders told supporters the morning after the March 10 primaries (which included a more devastating loss to Biden in Michigan). This is a true and valuable lesson for Sanders and his supporters to take home. Voters choosing Biden over Sanders should not be mistaken as more conservative Democrats, just Democrats making a strategic choice for the candidate who they think can win in November.
“I agree with Bernie on a lot of issues, but at the end of the day it’s about winning,” Anthony Jones, 27, a sales associate, said at the Biden rally in St. Louis on Saturday. “Biden reaches out to more moderate voters. We’ve got to get Trump out, and Joe Biden is the best candidate to do that. We have to win in November and stop the chaos.”
The essential point for progressives to hear from both Sanders and this insightful young black St. Louis voter is: choosing a candidate with more centrist appeal does not consign the Democratic Party to a more centrist platform and policy. Our advice to progressive Democrats is to concede that the majority of primary voters are deciding that Biden is more electable. Moreover, it is almost certain that, barring some unforeseen changes, Biden will be the Democratic nominee for the presidency. So, rather than continuing to pressure Biden supporters to vote for Sanders, it is time to start pressuring the Biden campaign to listen to Sanders voters. Biden needs Sanders voters – he needs everyone casting votes in the Democratic primaries and caucuses. That means that the Biden campaign must listen to the concerns of those Sanders voters. Biden needs to reach out respectfully to the voters (many of them young) who have supported Sanders and his call for change. Biden needs to make it clear that he badly needs and wants their support – and will reward it with a more progressive policy agenda.
