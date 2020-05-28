Republican leaders in Missouri, including Gov. Mike Parson, do not want to expand Medicaid in the state. Even during a pandemic, when it’s undeniable that the health of any of us impacts the health of all of us, they do not want to accept federal money to provide health insurance for people who currently make too much money to qualify for Medicaid but too little to afford a suitable health plan.
With Republicans controlling both houses of the Legislature, public health advocates had to take matters into their own hands. They crafted a ballot initiative to expand Medicaid in Missouri and gathered more than enough signatures to get it on the ballot. Missouri Secretary of State John “Jay” Ashcroft, also a Republican, rushed the signature validation process (Republicans only care about fraud when it’s convenient) to approve the initiative. Ashcroft rushed the process to give Parson just enough time to put it on the August 4 primary ballot rather than the ballot for the November 3 general election. As expected, Parson placed the measure on the August 4 primary ballot.
State Auditor Nicole Galloway, the Democrat who will oppose Parson in November, said that Parson does not want to have to compete against the progressive measure in November: “He knows that Medicaid expansion is more popular than he is in a general election.” More generally, Republicans know that they and their issues do better when fewer people vote, and primary elections have lower voter turnouts than general elections. So, Republicans think it will be easier to defeat Medicaid expansion on a primary ballot.
It is up to Democrats – and all public health advocates – to prove them wrong. We have done so before – recently. Missouri Republicans put the anti-labor Proposition A on the primary ballot in 2018, expecting a more favorable result for conservatives in a low-turnout election. (One can’t repeat it often enough: Republicans know they and their issues do better when fewer people vote.) It backfired. “Normally there is a 20-30% turnout for a statewide primary, but we had a 45% turnout in 2018,” said Eric Fey, Democratic director of elections for St. Louis County. With a strong turnout, the anti-labor Proposition A was crushed by nearly a half-million votes.
In 2018, state Rep. Gail McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City, then the House Minority leader, shrugged at the Republicans’ gamesmanship in moving the vote to August. “Either way, Proposition A will be defeated,” she said. She was right. In 2020, state Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, now the House Minority leader, is showing the same swagger.
“Governor Parson and his fellow Republicans have always opposed Medicaid expansion for purely political reasons, putting partisan ideology ahead of the health and welfare of Missourians. It took an initiative petition to remove them from the equation so voters can take this long-overdue action,” Quade stated.
“The governor knows Republicans will pay a political price for their failed health care policies and hopes to minimize it by playing games with the election date. It won’t work. Medicaid expansion has always enjoyed widespread support among Missourians, and right now it is more important than ever. The only thing the governor’s crassly partisan move changes is Medicaid expansion will be enshrined in the Missouri Constitution three months earlier than expected.”
Let’s prove her right.
And let’s say it again: Republicans know they and their issues do better when fewer people vote. The party of Donald Trump and Mike Parson know they and their issues do better when fewer people vote. The only solution is for voters to rise up and oppose Republicans and their chronic disdain for the clearly expressed public support for basics like the right to organize, expanded voting access, and accessible healthcare. The only way to defeat the party of Donald Trump and Mike Parson is to vote.
