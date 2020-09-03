If you were a visitor from another planet and the only thing you knew about Black men in America was drawn from the mainstream white American narrative about who we are, you could only draw two conclusions. We are either pitiless and helpless victims suffering the constant indignities of white Americans, or we are ravenous, rapacious criminals who pose a constant threat to an innocent and virtuous white America.
The Black Press' historical mission has been to represent, advocate for and defend the Black community in all its iterations. It’s what this paper and this editorial page have done since the inception of The St. Louis American. And, while the times have changed and are changing, the reason and the need for the Black Press remain. So, what would our space traveler think about Black men in America and St. Louis if they read this week’s American?
They would read that Darrion Cockrell and Clarence Hines, two Black men from the St. Louis region, are two finalists (out of only seven statewide) for Missouri Teacher of the Year. In the world of K-12 education, this is an extraordinary honor and unparalleled peer recognition of a teacher’s skill and professionalism, as well as his dedication to children (our state's most precious asset) and education (our only hope for a better future). But this dedication to children and their future, as well as to the future of our community, has always been part of what it means to be a Black man in America. We congratulate and commend Darrion Cockrell and Clarence Hines for this achievement – but also for continuing the tradition of Black men as teachers and educational leaders. One of you may be anointed as Missouri Teacher of the Year in October, but we owe you both a debt of gratitude now and forever.
Tamarris Bohannon was a young, Black St. Louis police officer who was killed in the line of duty while protecting and serving our city. He prevented the loss of an unknown number of other lives by responding to the threat of a gunman barricaded in a home with a sniper's perch at an upstairs window. In an American criminal justice system that has largely operated to oppress Black Americans, Black men, at the risk of our lives, have served and continue to serve the public as police officers with honor and integrity, attempting to make a system not designed for our people work for us and everyone else. Officer Bohannon is part of that history of Black men serving and often dying, protecting a society that never protected us. We mourn his loss. We pray for his family. We also thank his partner on the beat, Officer Arlando Bailey, another Black man who responded to that threat and survived with a gunshot wound in his leg. Heal, brother. Hold the line.
Georgetown men's basketball coach John Thompson’s passing was also noted in the pages of The American this week. We recognize him not because he built Georgetown into a national college basketball powerhouse, becoming the first Black coach to win an NCAA championship – an accolade he resented, knowing that only racial discrimination and oppression prevented Black coaches before him from achieving that milestone; we honor him because of the way he did it. Coach Thompson was unapologetically a Black man. He was committed to the full development of the young Black men he coached. The graduation rate for basketball players at Georgetown, one of America’s elite universities, was 97%. His life’s mission was to coach them up, into manhood, as athletes and men. But, as special as John Thompson was, he was not unique. He was part of a long tradition of Black men and women who have coached young Black male and female athletes into adulthood, using a beautiful and complex sport to teach and prepare them for the beautiful and complex game of life.
Chadwick Boseman is someone we would say the ancestors sent for far too soon. A gifted actor and philanthropist, he brought to life the story of historic Black men on the screen for a generation who never saw them on the Earth. He then created for the ages an image that will strengthen and empower all Black children: a superhero who looks like them. But, equally important, he did it with a grace, intelligence and humility that set the standard for the ages. His real legacy is his message to young Black people of the importance of a purpose-driven life. Chadwick promised God he would give his all, and we must accept that God knew when this talented, beautiful young Black man's purpose was fulfilled.
None of these extraordinary Black men come from extraordinary circumstances. They were all everyday children of the Black community. The bigoted white narrative about Black men – a narrative we see challenged by many white allies today – would have you believe that these men are exceptions to the rule, when in fact they are the rule. If you are looking for these Black men inside the old, bigoted, mainstream white American narrative, you won’t find us. But, in The St. Louis American you will find us where we have always been, standing on our feet, holding the line, no surrender, no retreat.
