We appreciate that many people are left feeling anxious and depressed by the November 3 elections. How could anyone, let alone 67 million people (1.7 million of them here in Missouri), vote for four more years of Donald Trump's hate and chaos in the White House? How could a half-million more people in Missouri vote for a slate of mediocre, bumbling white men running for reelection to statewide office as Republicans over the dynamic, diverse slate of evidently better qualified and more competent candidates that emerged from the Democratic primary? How could the same electorate that passed Clean Missouri election reforms two years ago undo those same reforms and enact in their place a much worse system with Amendment 3?
However, consider that the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County stood for none of this hate, chaos and nonsense on election day. City and county voters elected Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Allisia Canady, Rich Finneran, Yinka Faleti and Vicki Englund and defeated Amendment 3 by wide margins. Looking at these discrepancies, it's understandable to feel like we are in the wrong state and the wrong country. But that's not the same as being in the wrong place. In fact, when you consider the uniformly wise judgments made by the voting majorities in St. Louis city and county on election day, we are compelled to ask all of you -- all of us -- to appreciate yourselves and each other as the decent and judicious citizens that you -- that we -- are, for the most part.
We also should celebrate and congratulate ourselves for reelecting some embattled but impressive local leaders -- St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones -- whom we collectively supported through vicious primary challenges. We must be inspired and encouraged by Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush, who rose from the streets of Ferguson to disrupt one of Missouri's most formidable political dynasties. And we must embrace and thank city voters for accepting an additional tax burden to fund early childhood education and for taking a chance on a new form of municipal election that will, we believe, lead to more dynamic winners of our city's most powerful elected office.
The United States and the State of Missouri may leave us feeling anxious, depressed, even a little hopeless. But look closer to home, look right here at home, and you have to admit we are hopeful survivors who, in the large majority, made good decisions in this turbulent and difficult election year. Perhaps we should learn to trust and respect one another more, to fight amongst ourselves less, to work together better. Because, when you look at those election returns, and you look around this state and country, you have to conclude that we are all we've got.
"There should be more that unites us than divides us," Dr. Page said on election night. That must be said again and again here in the St. Louis region. There should be more that unites us than divides us.
“St. Louis — my city, my home, my community — we have been surviving and grinding, just scraping by for so long, and now this is our moment to finally start living," Congresswoman-elect Bush said on election night. "Let’s finally start living, let’s finally start growing, let’s finally start thriving.” That must be said again and again here in the St. Louis region. Let’s finally start living, let’s finally start growing, let’s finally start thriving.
