It’s up to us to protect ourselves and each other
As of the end of November, the St. Louis region had surpassed yet another grim pandemic milestone: more than 2,300 COVID-19 deaths. Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, is referring to the situation we are facing as a “war.” And with more than 1,000 COVID patients on the brink of overwhelming our region’s hospital beds, we are very close to losing that war.
A Harvard University coronavirus tracking model predicts that if drastic action is not taken within a week — yes, this week — we will be facing a tipping point. If we pass that point, there will no longer be enough hospital beds to accommodate severe COVID-19 patients. Hospitals will begin having to make the grim decisions of who to save, and who to turn away.
As our hospitals reach this brink, though, some Missouri Republicans are trying to take away one of the few tools local governments have used to curb the spread of the virus in previous waves: local stay-at-home regulations. Following St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page’s “safer-at-home” order, effective since Nov. 17, officials such as Republican Rep. Jim Murphy, of south St. Louis County, have been clamoring for change. They do not ask for more resources to enable people to stay at home longer, as one might expect. Instead, they advocate for a time limit on stay-at-home orders, so that restaurants and bars might reopen as expeditiously as possible.
The Supreme Court of the United States, too, released a ruling last week that focused more on preserving a forced "normality" than on saving lives. In Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn vs. Cuomo, released Thanksgiving Day, the Court ruled that religious institutions may be exempted from rules limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer, even in COVID “red” zones. Most of Missouri, with the exception of a few rural areas is currently a COVID red zone.
The Court justified this as a matter of religious freedom. While it is true that freedom of religion is something that must be upheld, the preservation of human life is a value held by all major religions. This order directly contradicts that by putting human lives at unnecessary risk.
So, in the absence of much helpful government intervention, the people of the greater St. Louis area must make our own choices to protect ourselves and each other. It is imperative that we continue to limit our socializing as much as possible. We need to keep our masks on as we wait for distribution of COVID vaccines in the coming months.
We must each work in our own spheres of influence to push our leaders towards safer choices. We can hold our own houses of worship, for example, accountable for not becoming super-spreader cells.
As John Inazu, distinguished professor of religion and law at Washington University, put it in a recent opinions piece for christianitytoday.com, worship can and should be classified as an essential task. “And to say otherwise is constitutionally incorrect and politically unwise,” he wrote.
While Inazu applauds the Court’s decision for its protection of first amendment rights, however, even he encourages houses of worship to take it upon themselves to keep gatherings small and keep masks on.
It is not reasonable to ask people to abstain entirely from social gatherings, in-person necessary work, worship, and other fundamental parts of community life. If we look at this problem through a harm-reduction framework, though, we can find ways to make this as survivable as possible while we wait for the vaccine’s release — which could happen as soon as a few months from now, if we can keep each other alive and okay until then.
“Harm reduction” refers to a set of public health policies that accept that people will do certain things that may not be the most healthy for them — in this case, for example, in-person social interaction outside your ‘bubble’ — but then try to minimize the harm caused by those behaviors, rather than expecting people to eliminate them entirely.
Mask-wearing and individual choices to say no to attending large gatherings are harm reduction steps, but these pale when compared to the harm reduction steps our institutions and businesses can take. To make sure the year doesn’t end with completely overwhelmed hospitals and unnecessary deaths, we must pressure our businesses, community groups, and any other institution with any power to sway even a small chunk of public opinion to avoid giving in to “mask fatigue” and instead take it upon themselves to keep us safe.
COVID-19 vaccines are likely to begin rolling out by the end of this year and become widely available within months after that. But until then, we still have a chance to minimize death and pain in our families and communities. There is no ethical alternative but to do everything we can towards that end.
