The City of St. Louis distributed more than 4,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this past weekend. News of these mass distribution events at Union Station was not made public until after the events themselves.
Anecdotal evidence from the city’s mass vaccination events at Union Station suggests the majority of those being vaccinated were white, despite the fact that, per city data, Black coronavirus patients in St. Louis have a death rate 1.5 times that of white coronavirus patients. (The city’s data on the race and ethnicity of those vaccinated has not yet been made available.)
At the state level, 2.1% of Black people have been vaccinated, according to the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard. Among white people in the state, 5.2% have received their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Missouri isn’t the only state where, despite the fact that Black people are more likely to contract the coronavirus, they are less likely to be receiving the vaccination at this stage. A recent New York Times report showed this happening there, too.
In Washington, D.C., which has also been plagued by stark racial and economic disparities in vaccine distribution, officials announced a policy that prioritized residents of ZIP codes with the highest rates of infection and death from the virus. Under this system, residents from the hardest-hit ZIP codes would have the chance to sign up before residents from the (generally whiter and more affluent) ZIP codes with fewer infections.
Overall, African-Americans and adults younger than age 35 are among the groups that are reluctant to be vaccinated. However, other groups that have previously shown some reluctance to get the shots, are changing their minds. Among people 65 or older, confidence in the vaccine increased to 87% in January from 60% in October. For people age 50-64, the increase of those willing to get the shots is up to 69% from 48%; those 35-49 grew to 58% from 48%.
If the St. Louis metropolitan area were to implement a similar policy, the ZIP codes with priority access for the vaccine would map almost exactly onto those ZIP codes with the highest Black populations.
With the exception of St. Louis County’s mass vaccination center that opened Wednesday at the St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley campus in Ferguson, there has been no prioritization of individuals from higher-risk areas of the region in vaccine distribution — a fact that is evidenced by the white faces lining up at Union Station and similar sites across the state.
But as local hospital systems begin running their own mass vaccination events, they have another chance to prioritize those most likely to be hurt by this virus, thereby making the entire metropolitan area safer and healthier. That will, of course, include increased messaging from trusted intermediaries in the Black community, as Black people are still less likely than members of other groups to trust the system and want to take the vaccine in the first place.
It will also require certain adjustments to how the vaccine is distributed. These adjustments could include giving people from higher-risk neighborhoods earlier chances to sign up for the vaccine waiting lists and implementing mobile vaccination teams to meet people in those neighborhoods where they are. (FEMA has, according to a recent presentation by Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of the St. Louis Department of Health, offered resources toward a mobile vaccination vehicle, so this plan is not only logical, but profoundly achievable.) It will take a combination of many such adjustments to ensure that Black people are able to access the vaccine at the rates necessary to curb the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unless deliberate moves, such as the action D.C. took, are made to prioritize individuals for vaccination by geographical risk level, Black people are going to continue being last in line and least protected by this vaccine, despite being more likely to endure the most serious effects of this pandemic.
