St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has asked Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, the state’s top election authority, to expand absentee voting and allow Missourians to cast an absentee ballot by mail in this year’s elections. State Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is running for governor, has called on Governor Mike Parson to issue an executive order that enables expanded absentee and early voting. Both cite public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing as the best means to slow its spread. Galloway pointed to no less an authority than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which encourages the use of mail-in ballots and expanded early voting to avoid dangerous crowds and social contact at polling places.
We commend Page (who is himself a medical doctor) and Galloway for their leadership, and we join them in calling for Ashcroft and Parson to protect people’s constitutional right to vote safely during this pandemic. Given our mission to empower and enfranchise the black community in Missouri and St. Louis in particular, we view this as a life-or-death matter. Because of well-documented racial disparities in certain debilitating conditions and access to healthcare, black people are suffering and dying from COVID-19 at rates much higher than our incidence in the population. It has emerged as a simple matter of fact that COVID-19 is more dangerous for blacks than other group. If action is not taken to make it safer to vote, then many black voters will be forced to choose between risking their health and exercising their constitutional right to vote for the highest offices in our state and nation.
The problem, of course, is that both Ashcroft and Parson are Republicans on the ballot this year. As the top of their ticket, President Donald Trump, said on live television on March 30, Republicans lose high-turnout elections. The Republican base that elected Trump, Parson as lieutenant governor (he gained his current position after Eric Greitens, the elected governor, was forced from office) and Ashcroft is less diverse, more organized and more likely to vote than the more diverse, less predictable groups that coalesce around Democrats. Whatever Parson or Ashcroft might say about the sanctity of democracy (Trump himself is an unapologetic autocrat), they do not want to make it easier to vote in Missouri. They will not do anything to make it easier to vote in Missouri.
However, existing Missouri law should provide a path. The Missouri statute for absentee voting provides “confinement due to illness” as a legitimate reason to request an absentee ballot. We believe that all voters should be able to legitimately claim to be “confined due to illness” during this pandemic. In the absence of widespread testing for COVID-19, even asymptomatic people are presumed to be carriers of the virus. Until vaccines and effective treatments are developed and widespread testing implemented, which will not be before August or November, even healthy-appearing people are at risk of spreading this highly contagious pathogen. In this situation, “confined due to illness” cannot be limited to people who have symptoms of the illness. Given the alarming racial disparities we are seeing in infection and death from COVID-19, black people in particular have legitimate reason to be confined due to illness and vote absentee in 2020.
We believe that the looming elections help to explain Parson’s weak response to COVID-19 as a public health emergency and Ashcroft flouting even the governor’s weak guidance by calling much of his staff back to the office this week. We also think this helps to explain the Republican majority in the state Legislature calling legislators back to work to take up inessential business during the pandemic. Republicans know it is in their best electoral interests to foster the illusion that it is safe to vote, knowing that many voters will stay away from the polls out of fear and increase the likelihood of Republican victories.
But these Republican politicians are not experts in infectious disease. As one such expert advised us, if a voter determines that the prospect of contagion puts the voter at risk of illness, the decision to apply for a mailed-in absentee ballot is a valid “confinement due to illness.” It’s rightly said that people have died for our right to vote, but no one should have to die because they voted in 2020.
