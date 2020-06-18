It’s déjà vu all over again in St. Louis. Opportunists are once again trying to sell the St. Louis airport.
The first attempt to sell the St. Louis airport fell apart in December. Mayor Lyda Krewson abruptly halted the process when it was beleaguered by lawsuits claiming public decisions were made illegally in closed sessions and by conflicts of interest. One of the bidders was being advised by the former chief of staff of the former mayor who initiated the sales process. That process was funded by billionaire political speculator Rex Sinquefield, the single largest former funder of the former mayor.
Now the sale of the airport is being attempted by ballot initiative. Sinquefield’s fingerprints are on the new effort, which was written for proceeds from the sale (technically, long-term lease) of the airport to offset lost revenues from the city’s earnings tax, which Sinquefield has long tried to undo. But the initiative is being led by the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council and the St. Louis Chapter of the NAACP. The carpenters’ council is an investor in one of the companies trying to lease the airport, and the 24-page proposal is chock full of protections for organized labor. So, it’s clear what skin the carpenters have in this game. But, what about the NAACP?
Chapter President Adolphus Pruitt told The American that the NAACP supports the initiative because it ensures greater minority participation in airport contracts and “an equitable distribution” of funds generated by the lease. Pruitt said that neither he nor the NAACP is being compensated for their advocacy of the initiative.
The initiative does state that the airport buyer – technically, long-term lessee – commits to a diversity spend on contractors, subcontractors and vendors at the airport well above current minority inclusion commitments. However, the petition is silent on the crucial factors of monitoring and compliance. Should the lessee be non-compliant, it would be forced to “pay the difference between the actual spend on minority- and women-owned businesses and the required targets.” If this discrepancy were monitored effectively and the lessee could be compelled to pay up, the balance would go to “a fund, as determined by the Board of Aldermen, to be used solely for minority-owned business development.”
While a dedicated fund for minority-owned business development is a good idea, we see here a troubling facet of this initiative. This initiative restructures city government by creating various new discretionary funds independent of the city budget and its public process. It also calls for the creation of new governing bodies to both lease the airport and to manage the city’s relationship with the lessee. St. Louis does not need new layers of government run by appointees, not elected officials, leasing the city’s largest asset and managing that contract. The appointing powers for these bodies are weighted in favor of the mayor and aldermanic president at the expense of the comptroller; no surprise – Krewson and aldermanic President Lewis Reed favored the airport privatization process, while Comptroller Darlene Green opposed it.
The carpenters and the NAACP started this initiative when George Floyd was still alive. In the wake of his police torture and murder in broad daylight, a renewed Black Lives Matter movement has made it clear that we are through with paying police to terrorize our communities and end black lives with impunity. The protest movement’s brash solution, which we endorse, is to starve predatory police of their funding – to defund the police.
That makes this suspect ballot initiative to lease the St. Louis airport dead on arrival. This initiative commits “at least” 30% of airport lease proceeds (and “not less than” $300 million) to yet another newly created slush fund: a Police, Fire, and Safe Neighborhood Trust Fund. Note that for the minority business development fund to get a deposit, the lessee would have to dishonor a minority conclusion agreement, get caught and be compelled to pay. The police, however, get at least 30% of all proceeds off the top.
No sale. If someone asks you to sign a petition for this ballot initiative, do not sign it. If enough people are misled into signing it and it does get on the ballot, perhaps as early as November 3, then vote against it.
