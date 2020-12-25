“The resurrection is a political event. The politics of the resurrection is found in its gift of freedom to the poor and the helpless. Being granted freedom while they are still poor, they can know that their poverty is a contrived phenomenon, traceable to the rich and the powerful in this world. This new knowledge … requires that the poor practice political activity against the social and economic structure that makes them poor.” — James H. Cone, God of the Oppressed, 1975
This year, Christmas for many of those who celebrate will not look like what it used to. It will be lonelier, perhaps, or filled with the anxiety of tenuous employment and uncertain futures. But in such times, we are given a moment to reflect on what the holiday means. In the spirit of the anniversary of Jesus’ birth, we have a special obligation to remember his mission to feed the hungry and heal the sick. He taught hiis followers to serve others — to serve the poor, the destitute, the sex worker, the one suffering disease.
The United States, like the Roman Empire of Biblical times, is a land of plenty, but a land of plenty in which our riches are only accessible to some, while others are left to wander, asking for room at an inn.
A deepening poignancy and irony centers on the plight of the growing numbers of homeless and hungry, especially during this coronavirus pandemic. Mary and Joseph, too, were homeless — sort of. We can see the mother of God in the faces of the women and men evicted this year without any income to pay for their housing.
Many conservative Americans — and self-professed liberals, too — claim to be children of God, but offer disdain and ridicule for the poor and powerless in our society. We have seen this in Congress this week as our well-paid rulers quibble over whether we are worth $600 stimulus checks.
Meanwhile, their constituents are dying — in numbers higher than the death toll of 9/11, every single day. This nation enacts religious devotion to the values of profit and of violence, all while claiming to do so in the name of Jesus.
American conservatives, and liberals alike, often see themselves as being in a battle against the secular, anti-religious views of the political left, while ignoring the Bible’s message of charity and love toward one’s fellow man.
Of all the seasons, Christmas compels all of us to reach out to the less-fortunate with tangible help, not just pious expressions of sympathy.
“What the Lord requires of you,” wrote the prophet Micah, is “ to act justly, to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
