Precisely one year ago as this newspaper is going to press on February 12, The St. Louis American was first to report, as far as we are aware, on an alarm that Legal Services of Eastern Missouri (LSEM) was starting to ring. “More than 50,000 eligible children dropped from Medicaid in MO,” the headline of our news report stated. The culprit was clearly indicated: state government logistics were to blame for the alarming 9 percent drop in coverage.
Because nothing was done by the Parson administration to rectify the problem, then or since, that number has doubled in the past year. The Springfield News-Leader reported on February 11 that “more 100,000 people have been removed from Missouri’s Medicaid rolls in the past two years.” This unforced error and state government-sponsored human tragedy is both unnecessary and unacceptable. The Parson administration must act immediately to stop the bleeding – literally and figuratively – and work double-time to restore medical coverage to those needy individuals, so many of them children, who lost this important benefit, to which they are eligible by law, through no fault of their own.
As we reported a year ago, “Cumbersome paperwork, state computer systems that don’t communicate with one other, call center troubles and language barriers are causing some children in Missouri to fall through the cracks and get kicked off of Medicaid benefits.” Even at that time, LSEM was ringing the alarm bell with the Parson administration and getting no relief, which sent the agency to the media.
“We have regular discussions with the state agency, so we talked with them about what was happening,” Joel Ferber, director of Advocacy for LSEM, told us a year ago. “They have dual computer systems. One of the many problems is, when they were all on the same computer system, if the family renewed for SNAP or food stamps that would automatically extend the Medicaid. Now, families could have just been renewed in SNAP, but the two systems don’t talk to each other, so if they renew Medicaid, it wouldn’t automatically renew SNAP. And they also don’t necessarily record an address change.”
LSEM was not alone in noticing the growing crisis and calling attention to it. Tim McBride, a health economist who heads the Missouri MO HealthNet Oversight Advisory Committee, told The American a year ago that “the system broke down after the state decided to do ‘redeterminations’ of eligibility of mostly women and children – and to do so through the mail, giving recipients only 10 days to respond.”
Additionally, McBride told us, there were major problems with the call center – staffing and work that are outsourced to a private call center. “We’ve heard stories of people waiting 45 minutes or an hour or more, then getting cut off or their paperwork getting lost in the system, and so I think that’s a big part of the problem too,” McBride told us a year ago.
Parson is the state’s flag bearer for the Republican Party, which is so quick to blame government (“the deep state”) for so many of our social problems. In this case, these are departments of state government under Parson’s direct control that are causing immediate, dire and needless suffering for more than 100,000 people in the state whose health coverage is provided by federal and state law.
As we reported one year ago to this date: “Ferber said the evidence of error is clear; now the state needs to really want to fix the problem it created.” One year later, the evidence of error is clear; now the state needs to really want to fix the problem it created. As American folk singer Don McClean sang in his great portrait song about Vincent Van Gogh: “They would not listen, they did not know how. Perhaps they'll listen now.”
