This past week, we learned that Missouri is dead last in terms of distribution of the coronavirus vaccine among the 50 states.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 4% of Missouri's 6 million residents have received one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1.2% have received both doses. That means the state has used almost half of its current allocation of the vaccine, and that 3,958 vaccines have been distributed per 100,000 residents.
Gov. Mike Parson disputed these numbers, claiming that “the state of Missouri is above the national average,” and that the CDC’s numbers failed to take into account any doses distributed outside of federal contracts with Walgreens and CVS. The Centers’ website said they get their vaccine distribution information from multiple sources other than the federal Walgreens/CVS contracts.
Whether or not we’re behind our neighboring states doesn’t affect one fundamental truth: the fact of the matter is that in Missouri, like in the rest of the country, vaccine distribution is moving painfully slowly. We have the tools to begin ending this pandemic, but the preparation to actually get these life-saving doses into people’s arms has moved at a snail’s pace.
In Missouri, learning when you’re going to be eligible for the vaccine has been nothing but confusing for many of us: accessing most information about the vaccine requires an internet connection, first of all, which many of those most vulnerable to the virus’ effects may not have. (In St. Louis county, those without an internet connection may pre-register with the county at 314-615-2660).
Then, there’s the conflicting messaging about whether or not it makes sense to put your name down on multiple lists for vaccination, or whether it’s even worth bothering to get on a list before your stage in the vaccination rollout begins. The best advice available right now suggests that we each ought to get ourselves on as many vaccine distribution lists as we can. Currently, several hospital systems in the area are offering vaccine waitlists individuals can sign up for, after which they will be told when a vaccine is available for them. The Health Departments in St. Louis and St. Louis County are doing the same.
The problem, though, is that the people pre-registering on those lists are, according to St. Louis County data, much whiter and wealthier than the metropolitan area as a whole. This shows that, while our local governments have put some effort into reaching out to Black residents regarding the vaccine, the message is not necessarily getting through.
In order to successfully minimize deaths in Missouri, our government doesn’t just have to distribute vaccines in an efficient manner — they have to distribute information, too.
In addition, that communication from the state, the county, and the city must focus on the areas in which people have not pre-registered for vaccines. These areas are those with majority-Black populations.
According to St. Louis Public Radio, less than 5% of those living in zip codes including Wellston, Berkley and Jennings have signed up, while more than 30% of the population in some west St. Louis County zip codes including Ladue, Chesterfield and Creve Coeur have signed up.
St. Louis County’s first mass vaccination site, according to County Executive Sam Page, will be placed in north St. Louis County, at the Florissant Valley campus of St. Louis Community College. The first vaccines at that center, Page said Tuesday, may be distributed as early as next week — if St. Louis County receives the shipment of 3,900 vaccines that was meant to arrive this week in time to begin getting them in people’s arms, that is.
This is heartening, but is only half the battle.
The most important thing the county must do now is place all the resources available and necessary into making sure residents of those areas actually have access to that vaccine. If that doesn’t happen, the placement of the vaccine center won’t matter. It may just be filled with lines of SUVs coming in from West County.
