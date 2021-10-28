The tragic disappearance and death of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito captured the nation’s attention the last few weeks. Let me first say, as a father of two daughters, I pray for God’s peace to comfort her family and hope the perpetrator of her murder can be brought to justice swiftly.
However, the disproportionate national media attention given to Petito’s case has once again triggered African American families across the country to cry out for justice and attention for their missing sons and daughters.
Their feelings of helplessness are shared by thousands of Black families across America. According to the organization Black And Missing, more than 200,000 African Americans were reported missing in 2020. Nearly 40% of the country’s missing persons are Black, while Black people make up about 13% of the U.S. population.
Why does this issue so disproportionately impact black families?
The problem stems from cultural and racial bias in both law enforcement and mainstream media. Many of us are familiar with AMBER Alerts, which assist in the search and safe recovery of an abducted child under 17. The alerts are broadcast through radio, TV, road signs, cell phones and other data-enabled devices.
The problem for families of missing loved ones is the alerts are only issued when a law enforcement agency determines a person has been abducted and is in imminent danger.
A similar assessment must be made to activate Ashanti Alerts, which assist in recovering missing persons 17 years of age or older. The Ashanti Alerts are named after Ashanti Billie, the 19-year-old Black woman who was abducted and killed in Virginia in 2017.
For African Americans, cultural biases play a negative role in response to a missing person. Flippant reactions from law enforcement such as these make Black families feel there is little sense of urgency when it comes to recovering their loved ones:
• “Maybe they just ran away!”
• “Maybe they are hanging out with a bad crowd.”
• “Maybe he/she is with a sexual partner.”
Law enforcement agencies must better train officers and detectives to respond and react more sensitively toward Black and underrepresented communities. Failure to immediately activate a missing person alert results in losing precious time — time that families don’t have to waste.
Law enforcement is not solely responsible for the lack of attention to missing Black persons. Mainstream media has not only historically underreported the disappearance of Blacks but “overreported” the disappearance of White women — so much so, that the legendary late Black journalist Gwen Ifill coined the term “Missing White Woman Syndrome.” This media disparity mostly stems from the lack of diversity in mainstream newsrooms. Media executives and editors tend to be white and male. When a mainstream newsroom diversifies, it has mostly been increasing white women in leadership roles. Thus, it is easier for newsrooms to report on the people and issues reflecting their own lives. The disappearance of a white woman through a white supremacy lens feels like a more important story because there is a clear “victim” in that story. However, a missing Black person through that same lens appears less important.
The Black Press has always reported on Black lives in their fullness. The experience that Black families feel when their loved ones go missing is different thanwhite Americans — all of this during a terribly traumatic time. If they need support, it is important for all community members to feel they can count on institutions that claim to serve them — further adding to the rallying cry of this century that Black Lives Matter.
This editorial was originally published by The Sacramento Observer.
