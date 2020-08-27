Republicans in our state and nation’s capitals are selling Black pain and death – and, in particular, Black St. Louis’ pain and death. We must not let them profit from our pain and death.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt are trying to capitalize on the demonization of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, whose job, like that of any prosecutor, is rooted in pain and death – in the City of St. Louis, that is mostly Black pain and death. These two Missouri Republicans, neither elected to his current position, are working together in a special legislative session (thus far, without success) to usurp Gardner’s authority. However, the people who, unlike Parson and Schmitt, actually have a say in the matter, according to our democratic process, just elected Gardner for the second time by a wide margin. Violent crime in St. Louis is, indeed, at a crisis level, but city voters forcefully rejected these outsiders’ assessment that the city’s first Black chief prosecutor is the problem.
In our nation’s capital, our disgraceful president, a former casino mogul, is gambling twice that he can make Black St. Louis pain and death pay off for him at the ballot box on November 3. Trump’s Republican National Convention is hosting both the publicity-seeking McCloskeys and the widow of slain retired Black police captain and chief David Dorn. The messages for these Trump boosters also are based in Black pain and death. Gardner is prosecuting the McCloskeys for pointing weapons at peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors who passed by their mansion. David Dorn was slain by looters who took advantage of the chaos following a long night of police brutality protests. The messages of the McCloskeys and St. Louis Police Sergeant Ann Dorn, David’s widow, is that only Trump can save America from the Black Lives Matter mob and its white anarchist allies. Don’t buy it.
Democrats, at their best – and this includes progressive prosecutors like Gardner – stand for and push policies that address and alleviate Black pain. Republicans just sell it for political gain – and pass policies that deepen it. Parson may have failed to undermine Gardner’s elected authority with the unelected (in every sense) power of Schmitt, but the governor and the Republican-dominated Legislature did succeed in rolling back criminal justice reforms – and will not rest in their destructive efforts unless they are removed from power.
Meanwhile, in St. Louis, where all this Black pain and death are coming from, voters are moving in the direction of righteous anger and positive change. How else to explain Gardner's trouncing of her opponent? How else to explain the growing support for the Black Lives Matter movement, despite the property destruction (and tragic killing of David Dorn) that sometimes happens in the wake of protests? In St. Louis, more and more people seem to be waking up to the reality of Black pain and death and the urgency to force positive changes in how we approach crime – which is to say, how we approach poverty.
We think back to the Dred and Harriet Scott case, where an all-white St. Louis jury – this fact is too often overlooked – decided to free the Scotts from enslavement. That humane decision of good conscience was overturned in the state capital, a decision that was upheld in our nation’s capital. A brewing Civil War quickly ensued.
The St. Louis vote and voice for Black freedom and well-being must not be overturned in Jefferson City or Washington, D.C. this time. It's time to write a new chapter where the humanity and good conscience of St. Louis prevails. Reaffirming the promise of a positive change in criminal justice by reelecting Gardner should be only the beginning. On November 3, Trump and Mike Pence will face Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Parson will face Nicole Galloway. Schmitt will face Rich Finneran. Secretary of State John “Jay” Ashcroft – the state’s chief election authority, who is only helping the Trump administration disenfranchise urban voters – will face Yinka Faleti. There are other consequential elections on the November 3 ballot.
Some of these Democratic challengers are not well known to voters. Others were not the first choice for St. Louis’ increasingly progressive electorate. But these Democrats all represent clear and decisive improvements upon the Republican incumbents, and electing them will forestall more repression and destruction. We must mobilize our vote in large numbers if we want to address and alleviate Black pain and death, and not just allow Republicans to continue to exploit them for votes.
