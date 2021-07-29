In a swift update from the C.D.C. announcing their new recommendation for addressing COVID-19, the agency cited the need for more frequent mask wearing. The shift from their earlier guidelines in May for those already vaccinated was a response to places, like Missouri, that have been the least likely to follow C.D.C. guidelines in the past and consequently have seen a surge in infections among those unvaccinated. This state has been among those that have been ignoring sound medical advice for months on both masks and vaccines.
They emphasized that people who have been vaccinated that live in “an area of substantial or high-transmission” need to follow mask mandates. Again this applies to the state of Missouri where the Delta variant of the virus has been rising dramatically. Yet City and county health officials readily admit that these mandates are no substitute for the most effective weapon to fend off this surging Delta variant, which is vaccination.
In response to the advice of local health officials, the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County announced on Monday that they will again require everyone, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not, to wear face masks in indoor public spaces. This was an appropriate, but measured response (compared to calls across the country to mandate vaccinations) in a state where only 41 percent of its citizens have been fully vaccinated, making it one of the country’s hardest hit by this highly contagious, sometimes lethal virus.
The Republican party that long sought political advantage by exaggerating the risks of vaccination, endorsing unproven alternative therapies and provoking anti-vaccine voices are now screaming against this modest initiative to mitigate the spread of the Delta variant of the COVID virus. Many of these cynical Republican politicians, who were willing to encourage vaccine skepticism and oppose vaccination urgency to endear them to their Trump-loving base, are now struggling to moderate their message.
While offering no immediate alternative way to mitigate the ravages of this pandemic, Republicans proclaimed self-serving destructive health decisions as principled right wing causes. You would think that Republicans couldn’t go any lower in their unprincipled drive to hold power, but we saw them willing to sow doubt about safe, effective vaccines to their gullible voters who now are disproportionately resisting vaccination. A recent Washington Post/ABC news poll showed that 86 percent of Democrats received at least one vaccine dose, but only 45 percent of Republicans have gotten at least one.
Even before he had read the public health orders, we heard objections from the state’s Republican governor, a sycophant to vaccination hesitancy thinking, as he tweeted that mask mandates “are wrong and erode public trust.” Our ambition-crazed Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt has embarrassed himself repeatedly and made the state a laughing stock around the country with his dubious lawsuits, to curry favor with the Trump crowd. He promptly proclaimed he intended to mount a legal challenge to the St. Louis mask mandates.
Yet we see a different type of opposition at the local level. After the shady former St. Louis County police chief Tim Fitch (who has a similar mindset as the state’s other Republicans) sought to moderate his objections as simply concern about what he characterizes as policy overreach by County Executive Sam Page who he is likely to challenge in the 2022 election. He has been joined by two other Republicans and two Black Democrats on the County Council: Council Chair Rita Heard Days, and Shalonda Webb, whose North County districts are areas with the highest (by far) rate and number of infections. Their rationale seems linked to their desire to settle political scores against Sam Page, the incumbent county executive. This resentment is apparently so strong that they are willing to ignore the larger issue of how to alleviate better their constituents from the suffering and devastating consequences of this highly-contagious disease.
After the St. Louis County Council voted Tuesday to overturn Page’s indoor mask mandate, Page immediately insisted on Wednesday that the mandate will remain in effect despite the 5-2 vote by the Council.
Surely the two Black women on the Council can prioritize a need beyond their personal political grievances that have led them to follow the lead of Republicans council members who are members of a party that opposes the expansion of Medicaid funding, advances voter suppression measures, resists minimum wage increases and is beholden to the current leader of the Republican party, white nationalist leader Donald J. Trump, and his regressive policies that disproportionately harm Black people.
For any elected official to place their narrow personal political concerns above the Black community’s more urgent health care needs is shameful.
