The August 4 primary election showed the ability of Black-led protest and political mobilization to transform St. Louis and Missouri — particularly, when Black women are at the center. As a Black woman protest leader who upset a 53-year political dynasty, future Congresswoman Cori Bush, said, “We’ve been called ‘radicals,’ ‘terrorists.’ We’ve been dismissed as an impossible fringe movement. But now we are multi-racial, multi-ethnic, multi-generational mass movement — united and demanding change.”
Though Bush made national headlines and Missouri history with her stunning upset of 10-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay, this Black-led, diverse coalition also came together to re-elect two Black women incumbents, who have been attacked almost as viciously as the protestors described by Bush. St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones and Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner easily defended their seats despite powerful opposition. Their powerful opposition did not come from their opponents on the ballot, but rather was led by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which endorsed against both incumbents after years of relentless negative coverage and editorializing about them. Gardner also survived attacks from (it’s hard to believe this is true) the president of the United States, the governor, a U.S. senator and the state attorney general — all white Republican men sensing a political opportunity in Gardner charging the notorious McCloskeys for turning guns on peaceful protestors.
It’s still to be determined if we are experiencing a political earthquake, but there’s no doubt the earth has shifted. We have turned the page, though we can’t yet say what’s written on the other side. We are witnessing the beginning of a generational leadership change and with it a re-evaluation of what Black politics and public policy should be about. It’s clear that we are witnessing a rejection of Black establishment political leadership (embodied, here, by Lacy Clay) and the status quo public policy it represents. The last rites are being performed on the Bill Clinton post-Reagan Democratic Party (if we leave Joe Biden out of the conversation for a moment).
This is also a rejection of middle-class Black professional leadership by working-class (or, to be honest, socially neglected) Black masses. This moment is analogous to the 1960s in that the pivot from the Civil Rights Movement to the Black Power Movement was both generational and a class schism (even though much of the emerging Black Power generation was the college-educated children of the Black middle class). With another generational leadership change underway, we may also see a Black re-evaluation of the American Project, such that it is after almost four years of President Trump. And just as Malcolm X’s ghost haunted America’s attempt to freeze MLK’s persona in August 1963, so Kwame Ture’s ghost will haunt and undermine the attempt to enshrine John Lewis getting his head bloodied in Selma as what Black political aspiration ought to be. Clinton insulting the memory of Ture while memorializing Lewis was yet another timely reminder that his Democratic Party is dead and another one is being reborn — starting from the streets of Ferguson.
While much remains uncertain, this much is clear. Black women — the group of voters who most strongly rejected the curse and cancer that is Donald Trump — must again lead the way. “Overall, we are in a moment in our entire country, not only in St. Louis, where people are looking at the capacity of Black women to lead in offices like circuit attorney, mayor, Congress,” St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones told us. “People are taking note of our capacity to lead and showing greater confidence in our ability.” Or let’s listen to Cori Bush again: “It is historic that this year of all years we are sending a Black working-class single mother who’s been fighting for Black lives from Ferguson all the way to the halls of Congress. I will never take for granted the movement that got me here. We are about to change the world.”
Sisters, we are here to offer our support. Let us never forget the historic movement that led us to this moment. So now, let us seize this moment to change St. Louis, Missouri, America and the world.
