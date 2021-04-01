The St. Louis American Endorses:
Mayor / City of St. Louis
The City of St. Louis desperately needs an able, experienced reform leader who has broad support throughout the entire city, not someone aligned with those stuck in the past. We heartily endorse TREASURER TISHAURA JONES to be the next mayor of the City of St. Louis.
Comptroller / City of St. Louis
Comptroller Darlene Green has served honorably since 1995 as St. Louis’ Chief Fiscal Officer. Along with her strong fiscal stewardship, she has been an ardent supporter of women and minorities in public finance throughout her tenure. We are proud to endorse COMPTROLLER DARLENE GREEN for reelection as Comptroller for the City of St. Louis.
Board of Aldermen / City of St. Louis
Ward 1: Sharon Tyus
Ward 3: Brandon Bosley
Ward 5: James Page
Ward 7: Shedrick (Nato Caliph) Kelley
Ward 9: Dan Guenther
Ward 12: Bill Stephens
Ward 13: Anne Schweitzer
Ward 15: Megan Ellyia Green
Ward 17: Michelle Sherod
Ward 19: Marlene E. Davis
Ward 21: John Collins-Muhammad
Ward 27: Pamela Boyd
Board of Education / City of St. Louis
We urge you to vote for ALISHA SONNIER as a member of the Board of Education / City of St. Louis.
Proposition E / City of St. Louis
We can’t overemphasize how important support for the earnings tax is to the fiscal stability of the City of St. Louis. The onerous requirement for a vote every five years to continue this essential tax support was created by a statewide vote funded by conservative billionaire, Rex Sinquefield, in 2010. The measure forbade local earnings taxes statewide except in St. Louis and Kansas City, where they were already in place. The city’s earnings tax has provided major funding for basic city services since 1959, and the need for this funding has been heightened by the fiscal hit from the current pandemic.
Although voters approved continuation of the earnings tax in 2011 and 2016 by substantial margins, and there seems to be no organized opposition this year, passage cannot be taken for granted. The choice is clear. We need to vote YES FOR PROPOSITION E to keep this vital revenue stream that supports basic public services that is needed to avoid financial disaster for the City of St. Louis and its residents.
Mid County Fire District Board of Directors / St. Louis County
There has been little progress in improving diversity among the 43 fire districts and municipal departments in St. Louis County, largely because of structural barriers. Most significant is the requirement that all firefighters be trained at the nonprofit Greater St. Louis Fire Academy. This requirement has contributed to a de facto situation where 95 percent of all firefighters in the county are white males, because all outside applicants must be certified through the St. Louis Fire Academy. These firefighter jobs are well paid with generous benefits. They have essentially been controlled by the white firefighters union and white-dominated fire district boards.
A longtime resident of the district, Joseph Zenon, who lives in the home in Hillsdale that his family bought in 1967, is a candidate for the three-member Mid County Fire District Board of Directors. All but one of the firefighters in this district, which is 96 percent Black, are white. A business owner and a veteran, Mr. Zenon pledges to support greater inclusion at every level in the district, including firefighters, staff and vendors.
Importantly, he has been endorsed by all five Black mayors of the municipalities served by the district. He also has the support of County Councilwoman Rita H. Days, County Prosecutor Wesley Bell and the influential Ecumenical Leadership Council. He would join current board member Vaughn Rooks to form a Black majority that could dismantle the existing inequitable system. This district would be better served by a board committed to greater diversity and inclusion. We strongly support JOE ZENON for the Mid County Fire District Board of Directors.
