You will never know real fear until you have that moment, the one when you give your Black son the keys to his first car, and he says, “Tell me again what to do when the cops stop me so that they don’t shoot me.”
Somewhere, deep within me, I realized that he said “when” and not “if.” When means it is going to happen; when means that it is inevitable; when means that he understands that he is a Black man in a white world; when means that he listened as I prayed for the mother of Philando Castile, of Miriam Casey, of Andrew Brown Jr., of Daunte Wright; when means that he understands that as a Black person, he is 20% more likely to be stopped, searched, cited and arrested than white drivers; when means that he gets it; and, it means that America, the land of the free and the home of the brave, has failed him.
When he was in high school, after watching white friends get their license and then get a car, my son believed that having a car was a ticket to freedom.
“You can go where you want,” he would laugh and say, “when you want and for as long as you want. I get a car, and I’m going to be free.” How do you tell your son that the pursuit of freedom has been the singular goal of Black people ever since we were kidnapped and dragged into this experiment that one day would be called democracy?
We walked out of the Door of No Return, or off Goree Island or away from Kunta Kinteh Island and we planned and prayed for freedom. We stood on the auction blocks, being poked and prodded, barely understanding the foreign tongue that was negotiating our price and we planned and prayed for freedom.
We fought back as they tried to break us by raping, torturing and terrorizing us and we planned and prayed for freedom. We helped some to run, others to stay alive while we planned and prayed for freedom. We stood up and demanded our freedom from lynching and Jim Crow, from disenfranchisement and domestic terror, from redlining and economic injustice, from the mass industrial prison complex and discrimination, from police brutality and racial hatred, from White supremacy and Whiteness.
We have been willing to die for our freedom even as we planned and prayed. So, how do I explain to my son that in America, freedom for Black people, as A. Philip Randolph once said, “is never given; it is won.” And, as Medgar Evers said, “freedom has never been free.”
My son now lives in Tennessee, down in the heart of the South, and when we handed him his keys on the eve of Juneteenth, less than two weeks from the Fourth of July, my heart stopped for just a moment. It was the “when” and not the “if” that got me. It was the realization that no matter how far we have come, we have so much farther to go. It was a moment within the spaces, between being free and having freedom, that made me catch my breath. If you are not Black in this country, then you will never know the very real fear that washes over you, like cold water on a sun-drenched day, like listening to your grandparents talk about freedom while sharing stories of white fear and Black death, until you give your Black son the keys to his first car and he says, “Tell me again what to do when the cops stop me so that they don’t shoot me.”
Karsonya Wise Whitehead is founding director of The Karson Institute for Race, Peace, & Social Justice at Loyola University Maryland and a 2021 Edward R. Murrow Regional Award-winning radio host of “Today with Dr. Kaye.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.