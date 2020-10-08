Comparing primary vote totals is not always a reliable indicator of the outcome in a general election, because Democrats will tell you that Republicans tend to get better voter turnout in primaries. Yinka Faleti, the Democratic candidate for Missouri secretary of state, made this claim to downplay the fact that Republican incumbent John “Jay” Ashcroft tallied nearly 150,000 more votes than Faleti in the August 4 primary, when both ran unopposed. This means, however, that a Democratic candidate in Missouri who does better in her primary than her Republican opponent – particularly when the Republican is the incumbent – clearly has a very strong chance of winning the general election. That is the case with Jill Schupp.
Schupp is running for Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District seat as a Democrat against Republican incumbent Ann Wagner. On primary night, Schupp tallied 103,164 votes to Wagner’s 63,686, a whopping margin of nearly 40,000 votes; both ran unopposed. (A U.S. Navy veteran named Martin Schulte, running unopposed in the Libertarian primary, garnered 737 votes.) Those numbers make Schupp one of Democrats’ brightest prospects for flipping a congressional seat in Missouri or indeed in the United States in 2020. It would not be the first time she felled a formidable Republican with much better name recognition. She won the open 24th District state Senate in 2014 running against none other than Ashcroft, who would go on to win statewide as secretary of state two years later.
“People in this district are ready for change,” Schupp told us, to explain the huge advantage she showed over Wagner in their respective primary elections. “I think this primary night is a perfect example of how fired up people in this community are about electing a member of Congress who will actually show up, listen, and work for them. Especially as the COVID-19 crisis continues and people are concerned about health care coverage and the cost of prescription drugs, people are eager for a representative who is responsive to their needs.”
Schupp has made access to health care a centerpiece of her campaign, and Wagner’s voting record handed her that issue. As COVID-19 continues to spread across Missouri and disproportionately impact Black Americans, quality health care that people can afford is more critical than ever. While her Republican opponent has voted repeatedly against the Affordable Care Act and would jeopardize coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, Schupp’s defense of these health care protections is especially critical considering COVID-19 may one day be considered a pre-existing condition.
Throughout her time in public office (which also includes the state House of Representatives, Creve Coeur City Council and Ladue School Board), Schupp has demonstrated a willingness to listen to her constituents and be accountable. Wagner, on the other hand, has ignored the people in her district for years; the grassroots Indivisible movement formed in response to Trump’s presidency tried for more than a year to get Wagner to host a town hall meeting without success. Wagner, in fact, has not held a public in-person town hall since being elected in 2012. Schupp has pledged to host in-person town halls if elected to Congress. Schupp has challenged Wagner to a debate; the Republican has not accepted the challenge.
While in the state Legislature, Schupp has earned a reputation for working across the aisle to solve problems, from ending surprise billing in emergency rooms, to ensuring every hospital has a rape kit. Unlike her opponent, Schupp has pledged to pursue police reform and to address the root causes of poverty and violence, and she recognizes that our nation must address systemic inequality and racism. Wagner, on the other hand, has stayed hidden behind this disastrous president and his divisive messages. “The president’s speech tonight detailed the incredible accomplishments America has achieved in the last year,” Wagner gushed after Trump’s State of the Union address on February 4. “President Trump has said he would get to work for America, and tonight he told us all how he has kept that promise.”
The voters of the Second Congressional District are ready for change. They are ready to leave behind this destructive president, and they need a congresswoman who is going to be responsive to their needs. The St. Louis American strongly endorses JILL SCHUPP FOR CONGRESS.
