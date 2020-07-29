Rochelle Walton Gray

Rochelle Walton Gray gave us something to celebrate in the Democratic primary for St. Louis County Council 4th District in 2016 when she crushed the veteran incumbent Mike O’Mara by more than 4,000 votes, opening the way for committed Black representation in the northernmost neighborhoods in North County; she then won the general election by an even greater margin with nearly 75% of the vote. On the council, she has been a strong voice for criminal justice reform, minority inclusion and equitable development, fighting to dedicate portions of tourism taxes and Riverboat Casino monies to North County. With a degree in Public Policy Administration, she is the only candidate with legislative experience. We both expect and urge voters to retain her experience, commitment and grit representing the 4th District. We strongly endorse ROCHELLE WALTON GRAY FOR ST. LOUIS COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.