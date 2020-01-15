St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner can rightly claim a number of momentous firsts, and they are interrelated. She was the first African American elected as the city’s chief prosecutor. She was the first prosecutor to charge a sitting Missouri governor with a felony. And she was the first prosecutor to file a federal civil suit accusing much of the rest of the city’s criminal justice system (and a number of private attorneys) with colluding in a racist conspiracy to undermine her authority – taking a means of legal redress crafted in 1871 to combat the Ku Klux Klan.
Gardner’s race is not the only reason she has been targeted by the conspiracy that she alleges (and which we believe the facts to show is actual). St. Louis, for example, has had African-American directors of public safety and chiefs of police who did little if anything to disrupt the status quo and who were tolerated by the majority-white judges, attorneys and cops who dominate the city’s criminal justice system. Gardner’s race, surely, is a trigger, but the real threat she poses is her bold, active opposition to the status quo. Perhaps most threatening is her publicly admitting to keeping a Brady List of uniformed police officers whose word she will not accept as fact in charging crimes because they have proven themselves to be biased or otherwise unreliable witnesses. She is not the first city prosecutor to keep such a list. She is, however, the first who did not deny keeping such a list, and she continues – righteously – to stand by it.
This is a bold break in ranks from the police department and the rest of the local criminal justice system, which continues to operate as if these armed agents of the law are reliable, when their conduct shows otherwise. Gardner charging – probably over-charging – then-Governor Eric Greitens animated some other critical enemies among Greitens’ powerful defense attorneys, who have close friends and allies everywhere in St. Louis’ legal ranks, including on the 22nd Circuit bench. That enlarged and strengthened what we believe the facts show to be a conspiracy to undermine Gardner’s authority and even deprive her of power (and, ultimately, of her license to practice law). But we believe that her defying the police for their patterns of bias and, indeed, criminality – as no black director of public safety or police chief has had the righteousness and courage to do – ultimately explains the intense, overwhelming aggression against her.
This aggression has verged on the physical. Consider the actions by police and attorneys that Gardner alleges when Judge Michael Mullen issued the search warrant for the elected prosecutor’s computer files to be seized by a private attorney appointed as (very) special prosecutor. Consider St. Louis Police Officer Association business agent Jeff Roorda calling for Gardner’s removal from office “by force or by choice.” It’s bone-chilling to consider this language coming from the spokesman for police officers – with no consequences to his employment.
We are reminded of one of the core chants of the Ferguson protest movement: “The whole damn system is guilty as hell.” Gardner now has filed federal suit saying it’s racist as hell too. We believe that she has the facts on her side in making this damning claim. Much of the criminal justice system in the U.S. was institutionalized in the Jim Crow era to oppress black people, and the evidence of ongoing racial bias in St. Louis’ criminal justice is incontrovertible. And we have a word of warning for the forces arrayed against her: Kimberly Gardner was elected by a new progressive majority in the city that is sick and tired of a racist, oppressive criminal justice system, and we are here to defend her and the reforms she is trying to make. We will not stand down.
