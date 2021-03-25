On Tuesday, March 6, voters of the city of St. Louis will go to the polls again for the second mayoral election in just over a month, to decide who will lead the city for the next four years. The city faces some tough problems, none more urgent and seemingly intractable than public safety. Any meaningful progress will be difficult and slow and will depend on an unprecedented collaboration between the city’s leadership and the entire broader community. And, it is emphatically not only a matter of police reform. Notwithstanding the promises in campaign rhetoric, there is no easy fix.
Moreover, the city’s next mayor needs to be willing and able to lead that collaboration. While they must be seasoned as an administrator, they must also be an adept politician with credibility and support across the entire city.
St. Louis desperately needs a transformative reform leader not someone aligned with those who are stuck in the past. One who is unbound from the political establishment of the past two and a half decades and their debilitating tenure that has left lingering negative effects. Voters should choose someone who has the requisite knowledge and experience in city government as well as the determination and ability to get the job done.
It would be a “fool’s errand” to elect another person with strong ties to past divisive racial identity politics. This reality creates a political problem for the primary runner up, Cara Spencer. Her need for support has pushed her to support regressive measures like the aldermanic board bill that rescinds changes made in 2012. Those changes in the firefighters’ pension plan made the system more fiscally sound. Mayor Lyda Krewson, to her credit, vetoed this bill that the city budget director and the comptroller both opposed.
Recent, carping by Ald. Spencer, in apparent desperation, serves to deepen the city’s destructive divisiveness. The growing list of supporters for Treasurer Tishaura Jones is wide, deep and diverse – from the predominantly Black Ethical Society of Police to Emily’s list, a national predominantly white group of women. This great breath of support that includes elected officials from both Southside as well as Northside wards, will be essential to work together to move a forward-looking agenda for the city. (The lone Black alderman who opposes Jones is guess who – the perennially losing citywide candidate from the 22nd ward). Otherwise there will continue to be a struggle uphill against the inept status quo that has seen stagnant economic growth and the city’s population continuing to decline.
The next woman to hold the mayor’s seat in Room 200 in City Hall will face the monumental task of making common cause with the many varied interest groups in a staunchly divided city.
The next mayor must recruit the strongest senior team, based on merit, she can and it should be a team that voters feel has been chosen on the basis of ability, competence and commitment to diversity, inclusion and racial equity. Voters need to be assured that economic fairness is prioritized with funds from the federal stimulus package and any subsequent funding for infrastructure. She must be creative and trustworthy to be effective in dealing with longstanding grievances about a culture of racial insensitivity and unfairness in the city’s administrative fiscal policies and practices. In addition, some of the enhanced financial resources from relief funding can now be levered to incentivize more risk taking from the private sector that will help drive more badly needed economic growth.
Tishaura Jones’ impressive performance as a Treasurer proves she is the candidate who is best prepared to address the monumental challenges of this moment in the city. She brings the lived experiences in St. Louis of someone who has a deep understanding of and sensitivity for all of the people, especially Black people. This city remains profoundly unequal for so many of its people. That is why we feel more strongly than ever that she warrants our unequivocal support to be this beleaguered city’s next mayor.
