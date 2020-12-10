It’s time to trust and get the COVID vaccine
The first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are going to be shipped to Missouri soon, with 339,775 doses — or enough to inoculate about one out of every 36 people in the state — estimated to be arriving by the end of the month.
Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, announced this week that front-line health-care workers and nursing home residents will be the first people to be offered the vaccine.
But even when every patient-facing, health-care worker and long-term care facility resident is vaccinated, there will be doses left over — and more shipments coming in the next few months.
By August, Randall estimates, “we will be able to vaccinate anyone in Missouri who wants a vaccine.” Now, the question Missourians must ask themselves becomes: when the vaccine is made available to me, will I take it?
For Black people, this choice is weighted with a painful, violent historical context: throughout the history of this country, Black people and Black communities have been mistreated — to put it mildly — by the U.S. medical establishment.
So, of course, some distrust of a mass-vaccination program like this makes perfect sense given that history. But there is one crucial factor that should push people toward taking the vaccine: instances in which Black people have been mistreated in medicine have historically tended to happen when life-saving treatments are withheld.
Danger has come from doctors’ racist refusal to provide necessary medication, not from the open providing of necessary medicine that we are about to experience.
Take, for example, the During the Tuskegee experiments that began in 1932 and continued to 1972, when a group of Black men were told they were being treated for syphilis. Instead, they were allowed to suffer with it for 40 years without treatment. The doctors running the experiment had life-saving penicillin available, but they refused to administer it, disregarding Black suffering for the sake of “scientific progress.”
There are many other examples in which medication has been withheld from Black people: even J. Marion Sims, the ‘father of modern gynecology,’ ran experiments on Black women. He had access toan anaesthetic, but refused to use it — until he later ran his experiments on white women.
And in St. Louis hospitals today, Black mothers and babies die at far higher rates than their white counterparts: Black infants, in particular, are about three times more likely to die during childbirth than white newborns.
These rates of death do not occur because these mothers and babies are being over-prescribed any kind of treatment: instead, they happen because of under-prescription, and inadequately provided prenatal care and resources.
In each of these cases, Black people end up suffering not because they are being offered unnecessary medical treatments, but because a discriminatory medical system keeps them away from those treatments which are available.
Now for the matter of the coronavirus vaccine. The concern needs to be more about ensuring that Black people, who are being disproportionately affected, get equitable access to the treatment, rather than that the treatment itself is dangerous.
Because this is not a clinical trial, as of this week, we know more than ever about the potential side effects of the vaccine, all of which are known to be relatively minor. These side effects, according to reports from Pfizer and the FDA released Dec. 8, include temporary pain at the injection site, fatigue, and headaches. Compared to the known short- and long-term effects of the coronavirus itself, that’s nothing at all.
Those taking the vaccine now can be confident that since the trial phase is over they aren’t being used as medical guinea pigs. Instead, when we take our two injections per person, we can know that we are doing what we must to protect ourselves and each other.
In Tuskegee, there was a treatment available — the cruelty came when the experimenters refused to use that treatment. Now that there’s a treatment available for COVID, the cruel thing would be not to take it at all.
The state has set up a website to answer questions about the vaccines. For more information, visithttp://mostopscovid.com.
