Poverty is the father of crime and revolution, Aristotle taught us, and crime is disorganized revolution. James H. Buford, the transformative Urban League leader who passed Friday, November 29 at age 75, was not often associated with crime or revolution, with his signature bow tie and strategic alliances with Missouri’s Republican Party and corporate community. But those who understood the complexity of this remarkable man knew that Aristotle’s bitter wisdom was the foundation of everything he did to empower the black community in his home city — and, uplifting from below, his hometown.
“He was above all a firm believer that poverty was the root of most of the problems that faced the black community,” Virvus Jones, St. Louis’ transformative former comptroller, said of Buford. Jones’ deserved reputation as a brash firebrand and Buford’s equally deserved image as a smooth inside player belie the fact that the two men grew up on the same mean streets of post-WWII North St. Louis. They both knew intergenerational poverty and the crime it spawns before uprising erupted in the streets and on college campuses during the Vietnam War.
Buford knew the turbulent social atmosphere that Jones sketched in his novel “The Stalking Horse.” Buford would confide to friends his youthful admiration for an elder whose professional work intersected with criminal elements, and by accompanying this elder Buford witnessed poverty-stoked crime with a compassionate eye from an early age. This little-known personal background helps to explain the deep mutual acceptance and understanding between Buford the Urban League executive and the families his agency served, very much including the troubled young men in those families. Indeed, Buford always addressed majority-black audiences (including our readers in the column he wrote for years) as “family,” and this expression of kinship was always accepted as genuine, not pandering. We all were his family.
When rebellion caught spark in America, the young Jim Buford stood up. Though more public than his adolescent admiration of elders conversant with criminal elements, the revolutionary Jim Buford is all but forgotten, after decades of the bow tie-bedecked, Republican-leaning Urban League executive who served on major corporate and non-profit boards. But Bill Clay, Missouri’s first black congressman, did not forget.
“He was instrumentally effective during the days of turmoil leading up to the time when civil rights and political activists successfully challenged and defeated the established city and state leadership that had determined that black folk were incapable of speaking for themselves,” Clay told The American about his friend and colleague. “Along with an impressive list of young militants, Buford stood side by side demanding our rightful place in the social, political and economic life of this country.”
Poverty is the father of crime and revolution, and crime is disorganized revolution. Jim Buford knew this. We must never forget it.
While we are experiencing a setback in the war against racism in this country in the continuing backlash against President Barack Obama, due to the work of leaders at all levels like Jim Buford the black American experience of humiliating pain and injustice is not what it was prior to the Civil Rights Movement. Yet we find ourselves at a moment of hyper-racial rancor and division. At a time when America needs an Abraham Lincoln, its Electoral College chose a Donald J. Trump.
In this dangerous moment, we must also never forget something else that Buford thought about deeply when he was preparing to retire from the Urban League in 2013. We are certain that he kept mulling this troubling truth over until he was taken from us too soon early Friday morning. Buford knew that the Urban League was at root an anti-poverty agency, so if his agency was growing — and he grew the St. Louis Urban League exponentially over 28 years at the helm — then, in a sense, he was failing. He signed up to fight poverty, but poverty clearly was not losing.
“Really, we shouldn’t even be here by now,” Buford said to The American about the Urban League at a private lunch around the time of his retirement in 2013. “I would have hoped by now our work would be done and we could move on.” Jim Buford’s work is still far from done, though he has moved on. He has left those of us who survive him with that much more work to do without him to upheld and further his legacy. Whether we are seeking to prevent or fighting crime or fomenting radical reform, as long as poverty remains with us, we have hard work to do in Jim Buford’s name.
