In the heat of Ferguson, when our democracy was being contested in the streets, body-worn cameras on police officers were being debated one night. One young black man said, “If you ain’t gonna do anything about it, that just gives you game tape on my killing.”
After some kicking and screaming, public health agencies are now finally reporting racial demographics on COVID-19 cases and deaths (though it always takes a few clicks to find it). If not game tape, we now have scoreboards for the mounting counts of black illness and death. What are we going to do about it?
The evidence of disparate impact is beyond doubt. According to St. Louis County, 110 of the 277 COVID-19 deaths reported in the county as of May 12 were black people. That’s 39.7%, when blacks form only 24.9% of the county’s population. In the City of St. Louis, 61 of the 91 COVID-19 deaths reported as of May 12 were black people. That’s 67.0%, when blacks form only 45.9% of the city’s population.
What are we going to do about it? Who is going to do it?
Both St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson have said their deployment of COVID-19 federal relief funds will be equitable, which means black institutions and communities will get more funding, commensurate with the disparate impact of the disease. Page, who is running for reelection during the pandemic, is being attacked by reactionaries on the County Council after talking about racial equity in funding, while Krewson has been encouraged by the Board of Aldermen leadership.
However, regional leadership during the pandemic to date has not been encouraging on equity issues. When the pandemic hit, as our colleague Rev. Starsky Wilson points out, the region had institutions led by black women in place for both coordinated health response and social services. We had the St. Louis Regional Health Commission led by Angela Brown and the United Way of Greater St. Louis led by Michelle Tucker in place and ready to lead. And what happened?
The region’s four hospital systems formed a new pandemic task force that does not include the black-led health centers at a leadership level and is not led by a black person, and everybody and their cousin started their own pandemic relief slush fund. Why the fear of black leadership? Why the fear of black woman leadership? We can’t help but be reminded that we were 888 votes (and relentless negative campaigns waged by our daily newspaper and broadcast media) away from having a black woman mayor in power when this pandemic hit.
How much sooner would the health centers that serve the poor have been adequately funded and supplied with tests and protective equipment had a black woman been leading as mayor or health commissioner? How different might that scoreboard look? How many more black people would be alive and well today?
On May 18, Page and Krewson will begin to lift their public health orders that have been protecting the public. Dr. Will Ross chairs the city’s Joint Boards of Health and Hospitals – yet another black-led health institution already in place that was sidelined in pandemic response. He stubbornly points out that the data reported by the county and city (and the pandemic task force supposedly guiding them) does not indicate that the region is prepared to lift these restrictions. On May 18, when these orders are lifted, regional leaders will have prioritized public health over private economic interests for nearly two full months. That in itself is an unprecedented and welcome shift in priorities, but the mission has not been accomplished.
We know that more relaxed guidelines will lead to more public contact, which will lead to more community spread of this virus. We know this will impact black people at a higher rate. We know that more black people will get sick and die than white people. We have scoreboards in place that will report it for all to see. What are we going to do about it? Who is going to do it? When?
