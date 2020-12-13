Six months ago, the statue of Christopher Columbus was removed from Tower Grove Park. A few years earlier a confederate statue was removed from Forest Park. Clearly, some believe that such statues should come down because they represent racist tributes. Others believe these statues should stay up because they represent history.
St. Louis recently observed the 250-year birthday of Alexander Von Humboldt, one of the most celebrated scientists during the 19th century. His statue is prominently displayed in Tower Grove Park. His accomplishments as an explorer of the connection between science and human life moved the world closer to what we call ecology today.
No one argued that his statue should come down nor did anyone celebrate the fact that this world renowned scientist spoke loudly and wrote passionately against slavery in America.
What an opportunity was missed in bringing attention to this man to people who feel they have no allies and to scientists who balance their work with their humanitarian interests. When we miss opportunities to show the multi-faceted nature of scientists, educators and others we miss the opportunity to build acceptance and connection. Today many people do not believe in science because they do not see scientists as multifaceted people with broad interests, including racial equality.
Ceclia Nadal
St. Louis
