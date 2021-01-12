On Jan. 5, two Democrats, the Rev.Raphael Warnock, a Black man, and Jon Ossoff, a Jewish man, won special elections for Georgia’s senate seats. Much of the credit for their victories belongs to Stacey Abrams.
In 2018, as the Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, Abrams lost to Republican Brian Kemp by 55,000 votes. Many believe that there had been widespread voter suppression. So what did Stacey Abrams do? She spent two years organizing a massive drive which resulted in the registration of 800,000 voters.
Many of these voters submitted legal ballots in the 2020 election, which resulted in Vice President Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia on Nov. 5. Two months later ... voters cast ballots in the special election for both Georgia senators. A majority voted for Warnock and Ossoff.
On Jan. 6, Donald Trump … incited a riot at the US Capitol. The rallying cry was that the election had been stolen from Trump. The protesters attempted to disrupt the final step in the election of the president.
A study in contrasts. One makes us proud and the other ashamed.
Susan Glassman
St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.