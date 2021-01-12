The events of Jan. 6, in the nation’s capital represent the culmination of a widespread revolutionary assault on the American way of life.
The assault has been directed at all three branches of government: the executive branches of the 50 state governments, which are responsible for election security; the several state and federal judiciaries where disputes are handled; and the supreme legislative power of the federal government, the Congress of the United States.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
