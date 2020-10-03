HUNDREDS OF PROMINENT BLACK WOMEN SIGN LOVE LETTER TO WNBA PLAYERS TO STAND IN SOLIDARITY WITH THEM FOR USING THEIR VOICES ON AND OFF THE COURTS
Black Women United / #winwithblackwomen Salute WNBA Players for Adding Their Voices to the National Call for an End to Racial Injustice; Signatories Include Dr. Johnetta B. Cole, Cora Master Barry, Donna Brazile, Star Jones, Hazel Dukes, Jotaka Eaddy, Judith Brown Dianis, Bishop Leah Daughtry, Angela Rye, Renee Brown, Tamika Mallory, April Reign & Hundreds of Others
Love Letter to the WNBA Players, Members of the WNBPA
October 1, 2020
Our Dear Sisters in the WNBA,
As a group of intergenerational Black women who have organized around the affirmation #winwithblackwomen, we stand in solidarity with each of you. While we respect and admire your exceptional athletic prowess, in this letter we lift up the stance you continue to take in the on-going struggle for justice and equality in our nation. That struggle, dating back 401 years to when our African ancestors were first enslaved, has yet to be won. And in recent months since the brutal killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, followed by more and more senseless killings of Black people, we are with you in saying: Enough is enough! And we are with you in saying that White Americans who are driven by systemic racism must get their knees off of the necks of Black people.
Dear Sisters, we are also with you in decrying the divisive rhetoric that is coming from the highest offices in our land, including the racist and misogynist language being used about Black women, including Vice President candidate Senator Kamala Harris. As our shero Shirley Chisholm once said: “The emotional, sexual and psychological stereotyping of females begins when the doctor says: It’s a girl.” And as Black women, we continue to struggle with the double jeopardy that comes from being Black and women.
Indeed, the struggle continues! As the late Congressman John Lewis said: “Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year; it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.” We recognize that is what you have been doing: getting in good trouble. For example, when you wore those 2016 T-shirts that said: “Change Starts with Us: Justice & Accountability. “And since then, your “good trouble” has grown into a unified and consistent voice in the call for equality and justice in our country.
What is equally admirable is that many of you are making your voices heard off the court as well. There are countless examples of you engaging in protests in your own communities and working to effect positive change. Indeed, you have set an example for other sports leagues of what can happen when players are united and committed to affect social change. As an Ethiopian proverb states, “When spiders unite, they can tie up a lion.”
You have heard the calls from some in our nation that say you should “leave politics out of sports,” as Laura Ingraham disrespectfully said to LeBron James: “shut up and dribble.” However, as you know, and in the words of the well-known Black lesbian writer and activist Audre Lorde: “Your silence will not protect you.”
Protests by Black athletes in our country certainly did not begin with Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during performances of the National anthem. And the world needs to remember that a few weeks after he took a knee, center Kelsey Bone was the first of multiple WNBA players who joined him in protest. History and herstory are filled with stories of Black women and men who, as athletes protest racial injustice and speak truth to power. The names of the Black men athletes are well known. But we insist on lifting up just a few of the names of sister-athletes who have also protested racial and gender inequality in America: Wilma Rudolph, Serena and Venus Williams, Earlene Brown, Erosenna Robinson, and Wyomia Tyus.
How well we remember that in 2016, after the police murders of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, it was WNBA players who lead the way by wearing Black Lives Matter shirts and holding media blackouts where you refused to talk about basketball and would only talk about police violence.
You continue to add your voices to the national call for an end to racial injustice and you turn a deaf ear to those who accuse you of being disruptive to the WNBA. For indeed, you agree with our sister Alicia Garza, one of the cofounders of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Every successful social movement in this country's history has used disruption as a strategy to fight for social change. Whether it was the Boston Tea Party or the sit-ins at lunch counters throughout the South, no change has been won without disruptive action.”
We bring closure to this letter in the same spirit in which we opened it, and that is by stating unequivocally that we stand in solidarity with you!
In Sisterhood,
Black Women United / #winwithblackwomen Network
A'shanti F. Gholar: Founder, The Brown Girl's Guide to Politics
Adjoa B. Asamoah: CEO, ABA Consulting LLC
Rev. Adora Iris Lee: Ordained Minister, United Church of Christ
Adrienne White: VIce President Strategy, Citizens Trust Bank (Black Owned Bank in Atlanta)
Aisha J. McClendon: National Outreach Director, VoteAmerica
Alana Beard: Sr. Associate, Silicon Valley Bank-Capital
Alycia Albergottie
Dr. Amira Ogunleye
Amy Elisa Jackson: Marketing Director
Hon. Angela M. Angel: Director of Black Power, Bowers Consulting
Angela Foxworth Everett: Deputy Director of Voter Registration, 360 Consulting
Angela M. Michael: Business Advisor & Board Director, Multiple Companies
Angela Rye: Principal & CEO, IMPACT Strategies
April Reign: Creator, #OscarsSoWhite
B. Roberson: CEO, Just B Roberson
Barbara Williams-Skinner: Co-Convener, National African American Clergy Network
Bobette Gillette
Brandi A. Rand: Burrell Communications
Brandi Colander
Bre Maxwell
Bryna Jean-Marie: CEO & Principal Creator, Quill and Coal
Buki Froelke: Founder, Share Mobilize Now
Candi Castleberry Singleton: Founder, Dignity & Respect Campaign
Carmen R. Adams, Esq.: Legal Counsel, Accenture LLP
Chameka Ponder
Charece Williams Gee: Director of Marketing, PepsiCo
Charlotte Yvonne Reid: Chief Visionary Officer, Reid Rodell
Charmion N. Kinder: Founder & Chief Impact Officer, CNKinder, Inc.
Cheryl McDuffie James: CEO & Change Manager, Business Imaging
Christina Cue: Chief of Staff, Full Circle Strategies
Christina Greer: Associate Professor, Fordham University
Christine White
Comelia R. Sanford: Principal, The Sanford Agency
Cora Masters Barry: CEO Recreation Wishlist Committee/Southeast Tennis & Learning Center, Recreation Wish List Committee
Cynthia Finch: Founder & CEO, New Direction HealthCare Solutions
Danielle Burnette: Owner, Hair & Makeup by DDB
Danielle Cooper Daughtry, Esq.
Dawn Staley: Former WNBA
Denise Horn: Sr. Director, Inclusion Marketing & Communications, WarnerMedia
Desiree Peterkin Bell: CEO, DPBell & Associates, LLC
Deyaska Spencer Sweatman, Esq.: Attorney, The Deyaska Spencer Law Firm
Donna Brazile: Managing Director, Brazile and Associates LLC
Donnita Rogers: Director of Athletics, Langston University
Rev. Dorian D. Sanders: Social Worker
Dyonicia Brown: Sr. Director of Regional Strategy, Young Invincibles
EbonyJanice Moore: Educator & Organizer, The Free People Project & Black Girl Mixtape
Edda Collins Coleman: Co-Founder, The All In Together Campaign
Edwina Ward
Dr. Elsie Scott: Director, Ronald W. Walters Leadership & Public Policy Center, Howard University
Emmalesha Christman: Senior Associate, Glen Echo Group
Erica Staley: NSC, LLC
Ericka Gibson: A Girl's Gift Inc., CEO
Erika Martin Bolden
Eris Sims: NAACP
Etienne Thomas: Director of Athletics, WSSU
Felicia Davis: Director, HBCU Green Fund Inc.
Felicia Harvey: Corporate Affairs Site Lead, Amgen
Rev. Gabrielle Kennedy: Pastor, Buren Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church
Dr. Gayle Holliday: President, Freedom, Inc.
Gillian Woodward: Vice President of Special Events, DCI
Gina Eleane Wood: Chair, Public Policy Committee, National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Gwainevere Catchings Hess: President, Black Women's Agenda, Inc.
Gwendolyn V. Jenkins: President & CEO, The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation
Dr. Hazel N. Dukes: NAACP New York State Conference, NAACP New York State Conference
Holli Holliday, Esq.: President, Sisters Lead Sisters Vote
Iam Christian Tucker: President, CEO & Owner, ILSI Engineering
Imani Dru Robinson
Ingrid Wicker McCree: Director of Athletics, NCCU
Rev. A. Iona Smith Nze: Senior Pastor, Bethel AME Church
Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams: Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association
Dr. Jacqueline Francis
Jalessa T. Montaque: Multimedia Digital Creator, IMPACT Strategies
Janaye Ingram: Director of 21st Century Communities Initiatives, Airbnb
Janis L. Shelton
Jarrai Stephens: Manager, Deloitte
Jasmin Reales: State Lead, NDWA/CIA
Jenn Hunter, JD: Associate Director of Campus Life-Diversity & Inclusion, Brown University
Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed: CEO, Palmetto Issues Conference
Jerika Richardson: Senior Vice President of Equitable Justice & Strategic Initiatives, National Urban League
Jessica Bright
Jessica G. Moss: Founder & Director, The Roll Up CLT
Jessica Rhau
Jessica Sims: Social Justice Community Organizer, American Federation of Teachers
Jewel Love: CEO & Chief Program Strategist, SoulStirring, LLC
Jill Bishop: Executive Director, The TET Foundation
Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole: President & Chair of the Board, National Council of Negro Women
Jotaka Eaddy: Founder & CEO, Full Circle Strategies, LLC
Joyce Brayboy: Managing Director, Goldman Sachs
Joyce M. Rose-Harris: Digital Organizing Director, South Carolina Democratic Party
Judith Browne Dianis: Executive Director, Advancement Project
Dr. Julianne Mallveaux: President & CEO, Economic Education
Julie L. Seely: President, Skinny House Productions LLC
Junie Harris: President, District Consortium Inc.
Kailee Scales
Hon. Kandie D. Smith: State Representative,, State of North Carolina
Kara P. Simmons: KP CONNECTS, KP CONNECTS
Kara Turrentine: CEO, Turrency Political
Karen Alston: Founder & CEO, The Spectrum Circle
Rev. Dr. Karen Anderson: Senior Pastor, First AME Church Las Vegas
Karen Boykin-Towns: Vice Chairman NAACP National Board of Directors, NAACP
Hon. Karen D. Camper: President, National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women
Karen Finney: Consultant, Commentator, Activist, Self
Hon. Karen Weaver: Former Mayor City of Flint, City of Flint
Kathryn Jordan: President & CEO, KJordan Consulting, LLC
Kellie Todd: Sistallect, Inc., Sistallect, Inc.
Keshia G. Aiken: Marketing Strategist/Project Management, JEA and Associates
Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes: Athletic Director, Dillard University
Kim Bookard: Director of Programs, Far Southeast Family Strengthening Collaborative
Kimber M. Smith Miller
Dr. Kimberly Jeffries Leonard: President, The Links, Incorporated
Kimberly Marshall: Investor
Krystal S. Leaphart
L. Joy Williams
Dr. L. Toni Lewis: President & Founder, Liberation Health Strategies
LaDavia Drane: Global Head of Inclusion, Diversity & Equity, Amazon Web Services
LaToia Jones: Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, Hustle
LaTonya Story: CEO & Founder, LPS Consulting PR LLC
LaTricia Hill-Chandler: Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Arvest Bank
LaVita Gardner: Managing Principal, The Experience Architect
Dr. Lavonia Perryman: President, Metro Detroit National Congress of Black Women
Bishop Leah D. Daughtry: Presiding Prelate, The House of the Lord Churches
Leshawnda Larkin: Sr. Manager - Wearables, Samsung
Rev. Leslie Dowdell Cannon: Founder & Chief Creative Artist, Sistah Pics
Lisa Cortés: President, Cortés Films
Lisa Joseph Metelus: Executive, CAA
Lonita K. Baker, Esq.: Attorney, Aguiar Injury Lawyers
Loretta Lamar: Sr. Associate Athletic Director/SWA
Lyric Swinton: Project Associate, Full Circle Strategies
Makani Themba: Chief Strategist, Higher Ground Change Strategies
Malaika Underwood: Senior Vice President, Licensing, OneTeam Partners
Mamee Groves
Margie Scott, Esq.: Attorney at Law
Maria Reyes: South Carolina State Director, NDWA/CIA
Marissa Nance: Founder & CEO, Native Tongue Communications
Dr. Marjorie Williams: CCO & President, The Marste Group
Dr. Markesha McWilliams Henderson: Director of Athletics, Agnes Scott College
Maureen Lewis
Maurita Coley: Board Member, Metropolitan AME
Melanie Roussell Newman
Melissa Bradley: Founder & Managing Partner, 1863 Ventures
Mia L. Woodard
Michaela Green: Music Creative - Original Independent Film, Netflix
Michele L. Jawando: US Head of Strategy Engagement & Public Policy Partnerships, Google
Michelle Gadsden-Williams: Managing Director and Global Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, BlackRock
Rev. Millicent Traeye Middleton: Owner & President, Middleton4U Consulting Firm
Minyon Moore: Co-Convenor, Power Rising
Moira Griffin: Producer & Content Strategist, New Bumper and Paint Productions
Monique Carroll: Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Huston-Tillotson University
Monique Pressley: Principal, The Pressley Firm LLC
Monisha Smith: Regional Director State Government Affairs, Everytown for Gun Safety
Nakisha M. Lewis
Dr. Nicol Turner Lee: Senior Fellow, Brookings
Nicole Davis: Owner, Nick of Time Marketing, LLC
Nicole R. Pollard, Esq.: Executive Assistant to the President, AFSCME
Nicole Venable: President, Black Girl Magic (BGM) Network
Nicole Williamson: Vice President of Marketing, Kicasso
Niija Kuykendall
Nkeshi Free: Communications Specialist, USAC
Dr. Pamela Pugh: Vice President, MI State Board of Education
Patrice Willoughby: Managing DIrector, Signal Group
Dr. Paula Jackson: Assistant Director of Athletics/SWA/ Chief D&I Officer, Hampton University
Phaedra Ellis Lamkins: CEO, Promise
Philisea Matthews: Voter Protection Organizing Director, South Carolina Democratic Party
Porsha White: Vice President of Voting Rights & State Organizing, Let America Vote/ End Citizens United
Portia L. Hoeg: Executive Director, Centennial Conference
R. Lucia Riddle: Owner, Sister Strength, LLC
Rachel Noerdlinger: National Communications Strategist, Mercury Public Affairs
Dr. Ramona H. Edelin: Senior Advisor, DC Charter School Alliance
Rashida Tyler: Founder, Black Women At Work
Rebekah Caruthers: Attorney & Political Consultant, CAE Strategies LLP
Rebekka L. Hughes: Licensed Professional Counselor, Sollars & Association
Rev. Dr. Regena L. Thomas: Dir Human & Community Relations, American Federation of Teachers (AFT)
Rene Redwood: CEO, Redwood Enterprise LLC
Renee Brown
Renee DeVigne: Associate Dean, George Washington University Law School
Rita Ewing: Business Owner, Owner, Massage Envy Midtown West
Rose David: Registered Nurse, Anthem
Sabrina Cofield: Director, Actor, Creator, Producer, Black Butterfly Media Group
Sade Awe: Founder & President, The Inner Circle Experience & EAZY GYFT
Saleah McFadden: Senior Mechanical Engineering Student, Howard University
Sarah Dash: Sarah Dash Music & Arts Ambassador of Trenton New Jersey; Ribbit Productions, Inc.
Senator Raumesh A. Akbari: Tennessee State Senate
Sevetri Wilson: CEO, Resilia
Shana C. Waterman: Head of Television, One Race Films
Sharon Benton: Senior Director, Kaiser Permanente
Sharon Robinson Clinton: Deputy Executive Director, Philadelphia Mayor's Office
Shaundra Young Scott, Esq.: Director, Voter Protection, South Carolina Democratic Party
Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley: President, REACH Beyond Solutions LLC
Sherese N. Parker: Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Kennedy-King College
Dr. Sherri Killins Stewart: Director of Systems Alignment & Integration, Build Initiative
Sherryta Freeman: Director of Athletics, Lafayette College
Sonja Henning
Stacey Brayboy: Political & Community Advocate
Star Jones: Founder & Principal, Instant Impact Group LLC
Suezette Yasmin Robotham: Manager, Facebook
Talia R. Boone: Managing Director, INTER:SECT
Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine: Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, City of Columbia
Tamika Mallory: Co-Founder, Until Freedom
Tamika Simpkins
Tamika Williams-Jeter: Coach & Ex-WNBA Player, The Ohio State University/ WNBA
Tamisha Raqib: Assistant Director, Promotional Review, Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Tasha Cole: Chief Diversity Officer, DCCC
Tiana Newman
Tiffany Dena Loftin: National Director, Youth & College Division, NAACP
Tiffany James: President, National Action Network of Columbia
Tiffany R. Warren: Founder & President, ADCOLOR
Tracey C. Jones: Owner, Jones Decor
Rev. Traci Blackmon: Associate General Minister, United Church of Christ
Tracy Tramel-Boleware: President & CEO, Tramel & Associates Consulting, LLC
Trudy B. Grant: Manager, Religious Affairs & External Relations, National Action Network
Tulina Hall-Chatman: Vice President, House of Harley Radio
Dr. V. Joy Simmons: Self Employed
Vanessa Spencer: Writer & Producer, Out Too Much Productions
Veronica Kyle: Co-Founder, EcoWomanist Institute
Waikinya J.S. Clanton: President & CEO, WJS Consulting, LLC
Yolanda H. Caraway: President & CEO, The Caraway Group, Inc.
Zandria Conyers: Deputy General Counsel, A major sports organization
Zola Mashariki: Chief Content Officer, Fireside Global Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.