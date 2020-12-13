The article “Movement on coronavirus vaccine not fast enough for fatigued mask wearers, frustrated business owners” reminds us that we have a long way to go before a vaccine is distributed to everyone. People struggling here and around the world have been waiting for months for Congress to pass an emergency COVID-19 response bill. They need help now.
In St. Louis, our best bet to curb the spread of the coronavirus is to comply with “safer at home” policies. Yet people in poverty worry about making rent to even have a home to keep them safe in coming months.
Missouri’s U.S. Senators Blunt and Hawley should prioritize passing an emergency COVID-19 package that includes at least $100 billion in rental assistance for Americans and $20 billion in funding for global health and nutrition to help lower-income countries.
Cynthia Changyit Levin
Town and Country
