The most recent COVID-19 relief bill included a historic $4 billion investment in access to vaccines globally, but beyond that, Congress has done virtually nothing so far to respond to the pandemic and its secondary impacts outside this country.
Things aren't looking good. Global hunger will double, according to World Food Program projections. UNICEF estimates that 80 million children are at risk of preventable diseases like measles and polio. We are badly losing the right against AIDS, TB, and malaria.
I call on our senators and Congresswomen Cori Bush and Ann Wagner to get to work passing an emergency COVID-19 package that includes $20 billion for global relief to mitigate the consequences of COVID-19, including hunger and malnutrition in low-income communities.
Yara Changyit-Levin
Town and Country
