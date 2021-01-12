Hooray for Congressperson Cori Bush! She is 100% correct to seek expulsion of Congressional Republicans who incited violence and insurrection. She is a bright star for Missouri.
Josh Hawley, on the other hand, is a dark stain on our great state, for his part in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He has shown himself to be unfit for office. The people of Missouri need to recall him and get him out of office before he backs another domestic terrorist attack.
Steve Wulff
St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.