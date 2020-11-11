This Oklahoman celebrates the victory of Cori Bush to Congress. Her interview Sunday on NPR reveals commitment to working families, criminal justice reform, economic justice, a public health care option, and the Green New Deal so badly needed to address global warming and climate change.
These are crucial issues after four years of an administration that considered climate concerns "a hoax and a myth" as they said in their 2016 campaign. Cori Bush knows global warming is real, and that federal investments in solar and wind power will produce thousands of jobs and relieve our dependence on electricity produced with coal, oil, and gas.
Hats off to another powerful Congressional voice in the tradition of John Lewis, who said hundreds of times, "Make good trouble, necessary trouble.”
Nathaniel Batchelder
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.