I was talking to a Black friend who said he was not going to vote. It made me very sad because Dr. King, Malcolm X, John Lewis and many, many others who marched to get the voting possible. If you are considering not voting, please think of Michael Brown, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin and so many others who will never get the chance to vote. Please vote for them. Don't let your voice go to waste.
Mary Horridge
St. Louis
