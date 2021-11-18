As a voter in the First Congressional District, I was glad to read Rep. Cori Bush's column promoting President Biden's Build Back Better proposal in the November 11 edition of The St. Louis American. Congresswoman Bush is so right! St. Louis area residents would benefit from this historic investment in clean energy.
Here are some examples of how the bill would benefit our community:
* Replacing dirty diesel transit buses with clean electric buses.
* Replacing lead pipes that bring water into our homes.
* Supporting new high-capacity transmission lines to bring clean wind energy to our area, so we can close outdated and dangerous coal fired power plants.
* Weatherizing homes to cut utility bills.
I hope the rest of the Missouri delegation takes Rep. Bush's advice to heart and votes in favor of the Build Back Better Plan.
John Hickey
Clean Energy for America
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.