I'm a constituent of Shalonda Webb in the 4th district and wrote a scathing letter to her last night and haven't gotten a response as of yet from her office about herself and Rita Days putting the lives of the Black constituents in their districts in jeopardy by going along with the three Republicans, including a disgraced police chief, by voting against a mask mandate which basically gave Eric Schmidt the win.
I'm writing this email to let you that I personally WILL NOT vote for you when your council seat is up for re-election in 2024. Your decision along with Rita Days as the only two Blacks on the council to go along with Tim Fitch and the two other Republicans on the council, who from the beginning don't give a damn about protecting people from this virus voted down a mask mandate, (is disgusting). Your political ploy will do great harm to the Black constituents of yourself and Rita Days because of your beef with the other democratic members and the county executive on the council and I'm not letting them off the hook at all. But for you and Rita Days as Black women on the council and letting the minority in Fitch and the other two Republicans basically having the majority vote on the health of your constituents which is mostly Black in North St. Louis County is INEXCUSABLE period.
Also what you and Rita Days have done is basically telling the Black constituents in your areas who have been disproportionately ravaged by COVID-19 to go to hell while you have SOLD OUT THE HEALTH AND WELL being of your constituents because of disagreements with the county executive who by the way is a medical doctor and other democratic members of the county and just played Russian roulette with your constituents health.
SHAME ON YOU and RITA DAYS I wouldn't have came in that council chamber if I had to with all those maskless fools in there and both of y'all deserved to be talked about not in a good way amongst the local Black media. Thank you and you just lost my vote.
Donnell Watt
