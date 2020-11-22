1619-2020 is a long time to birth an entire thankless and ungrateful nation. We are overwhelmed, overworked, underappreciated, disregarded and magic slingers, underpaid, disrespected but expected to show up, elevate and educate. #TimesUp
In Genesis 15:13, God said to Abram, “Know this: your descendants will live as outsiders in a land not theirs; they’ll be enslaved and beaten down for 400 years. Then I’ll punish their slave masters; your offspring will march out of there loaded with plunder. But not you; you’ll have a long and full life and die a good and peaceful death. Not until the fourth generation will your descendants return here; sin is still a thriving business among the Amorites.”
Because of Black women, America is what it is and this is our moment to rise up and be seen, heard and intentional.
Marshata Caradine
East St. Louis
